Sasha Banks Reportedly Not Medically Cleared to Wrestle

Much has been said about the assumed end to the Bianca Belair Sasha Banks storyline. What had been one of the most highly anticipated matches on the card turned into a non-affair that has drawn the ire of people far and wide across the wrestling universe.

The real issue with the way things went at Summerslam is not with Becky Lynch returning. It is not even really related to the manner in which she won the title. It goes further back than that to the way WWE hyped the match despite knowing it was a lie. Sasha Banks was never going to appear at Summerslam. Yet, they pushed her match up to the moment it should have begun.

"@SashaBanksWWE, it may not be tonight, but sooner or later, it's going to be me and you in this ring." – @BiancaBelairWWE #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/EgyhXChi5p — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021

This obvious deception is what has left the truly sour taste in the mouths of WWE fans who feel they, well as the wrestlers, deserved better.

The rumours around Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were rife after both were pulled from live shows in the build-up to Summerslam. WWE allayed these concerns confirming both women had been cleared to wrestle and all would be fine.

Sasha Banks Is Reportedly Not Medically Cleared to Wrestle

The news surrounding Banks was originally broken by PW Insider. They claimed while both women were cleared to wrestle there was still something off about the status of Sasha Banks. They even went so far as to muse the return of Becky Lynch.

As of the time of writing, there is no official word on the status of Sasha Banks. Nor why she got pulled from the match at Summerslam. However, with the bad taste that has been left in people’s mouths, an explanation will surely come.

Fans were clamouring to see a second match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, and feel they were robbed of it. Despite Becky Lynch’s popularity, there was something to this feud that just needed to be added to.

Right now, a match between them is still advertised for the upcoming episode of Smackdown. However, it is widely expected that this booking will be updated closer to the time.

Hopefully whatever is keeping Sasha Banks out of action is nothing serious and she will be back in the ring soon.