Seth Rollins Comments on John Cena Namedropping Dean Ambrose

Last week on Smackdown, John Cena stood up to Roman Reigns and delivered a classic ‘Cena promo’ where he pushed buttons and get the reactions he needed. This time bringing up current AEW darling Jon Moxley, or rather his previous incarnation as Dean Ambrose. Talking recently to SK Wrestling, Seth Rollins reflected on Cena’s namedrop and how it made him chuckle.

“I had a good chuckle about it,” – Seth Rollins

“John likes to cross some lines occasionally if you look at his history of promos in the ring, especially his face-to-face promos heading into big matches. He likes to cross the line.”

There is no denying that when fired up, John Cena can bring it with the microphone. His promos in the run-up to big main event matches can often set the WWE universe ablaze. This time, breaking the fabled ‘fourth wall’ made sense given the history between Reigns, Seth Rollins and Moxley nee. Ambrose.

Seth Rollins Admits He Would Do the Same Thing in John Cena’s Position

Talking more about the promo in which Cena reminded Reigns “You’ve been protected, Roman, you’ve been protected by The Shield. Hell, you almost ruined Seth Rollins. You ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE.” Rollins said he would do exactly the same thing if he were in Cena’s shoes.

I would do the same thing if I was in his position with his name. That’s the nature of the business. That’s how we sell tickets. And that’s how we get people like you talking.”

Which match has you the most excited for Saturday? #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/QBtJSXreLU — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2021

Seth Rollins cannot allow himself to be distracted by the inciteful talk of a different feud, not when he has his own Summerslam match to prepare for. While Cena and Reigns will clash for the Universal Championship, Rollins is set to face Hall of Famer Edge, with whom he has been feuding ever since Money in the Bank.

In truth, the feud between Seth Rollins and Edge stretches back to 2014. With Rollins and the Authority threatening to curb stomp a still retired edge and break his long-damaged neck.