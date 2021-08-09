Several NXT Stars Backstage At Monday’s WWE Raw

Several wrestlers from WWE‘s NXT brand are currently backstage at the Amway Center for tonight’s Raw from Orlando, FL. The following names are in attendance, according to Mike Johnson:

Odyssey Jones

Austin Theory

Dakota Kai

Xia Li

Aliyah

WWE has brought NXT talent to TV tapings several times over the past several weeks. NXT wrestlers who have competed in dark matches prior to Raw and SmackDown tapings include Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed, Shotzi Blackheart, Indi Hartwell, Toni Storm, Odyssey Jones and Austin Theory.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross was saddled with a losing streak storyline and has been pinned twice on Raw in the past month. Bronson Reed was among the 13 released from WWE this past Friday night.

WWE is advertising talking segments from Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for tonight’s broadcast.