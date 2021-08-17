Sheamus: I Fought Hard To Face Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania

Sheamus says he fought tooth and nail to try to meet his close friend Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania earlier this year.

Sheamus and McIntyre saw themselves involved in a heated feud over a betrayal. Back in February, Sheamus nailed McIntyre with a Brogue Kick following a promo with Royal Rumble winner, Edge. At the time, McIntyre was the WWE Champion.

McIntyre ended up losing the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber PPV later that month. Rather than go with McIntyre vs. Sheamus at WrestleMania, the match happened at Fastlane instead. McIntyre won the match and went on to lose a WWE Title match against Lashley at WrestleMania, while Sheamus won the United States Title from Riddle at “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

During a chat with BT Sport, Sheamus said he did everything he could to push the match with McIntyre to WrestleMania.

So @WWESheamus and @DMcIntyreWWE want to run their rivalry back in front of fans…



Next year is the 30th anniversary of #SummerSlam at Wembley…



We all know Britain and Ireland have the best fans in the world…



Do the right thing, @WWE ?pic.twitter.com/b0OWqwZvzy — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 17, 2021

“We really were hoping this was gonna be WrestleMania. That’s where we felt the feud should basically climax, should come to an end at WrestleMania. I fought as hard as I could, we both did, to make that happen, but you do what you can do.”

McIntyre confirmed Sheamus’ efforts and said he himself wanted the match to take place at WWE’s biggest PPV of the year.

“If you watch the pre-match video, it was WrestleMania worthy. The story, the real story. We can come back around, there is always next year’s WrestleMania. With the fans back, it’ll be new again. It certainly was disappointing.”

Would you rather have seen Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania?