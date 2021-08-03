Shotzi Blackheart Comments On Chris Jericho’s Blood & Guts Fall Off The Cage

AEW presented the Blood & Guts double steel cage match on the May 5th edition of Dynamite. The finish saw Maxwell Jacob Friedman throw Chris Jericho off the cage. Jericho landed on padding, which some fans criticized as appearing “too safe.”

WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart joined in on the mockery, tweeting out this GIF of someone falling gently onto a comfortable bed.

Le Champion wasn’t pleased. He addressed Shotzi Blackheart’s apparent sign of disrespect on his Talk is Jericho podcast.

“Best of luck to anybody in our business, and anybody that bags on somebody who’s taking a chance and putting their bodies on the line can really f*** off,” Jericho said. “Especially people in the business. I could say some names.”

“There’s a couple of chicks in WWE who said some stuff and they should probably not have said that. They probably weren’t trained any better, and in 6 months they’ll probably be asking us for a job anyways and I’ll remember that, so we’ll leave it at that.”

Take A Joke, Bud!

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy for TalkSport, Shotzi Blackheart responded to Jericho getting salty about her playful GIF.

“I meant no offence to Chris Jericho,” Shotzi stated. “I thought, honestly, the match was great. But, you know what… like, take a joke, Take a joke, bud! [laughs].”

“It’s just a GIF. Laugh at it and move on. It’s live TV. Things happen, it’s pro wrestling. Don’t take life too seriously is all I have to say.”

You can see her comments about Chris Jericho here: