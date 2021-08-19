Steel Cage Championship Match Announced For All Out

AEW has announced that the world tag team champions The Young Bucks will be defending their titles in a steel cage match at the upcoming All Out PPV next month.

This week’s episode of Dynamite saw the tag champs defending the titles in a match against Jurassic Express. The Bucks retained the championships in a bout filled with many interferences from the Elite.

The Elite were featured in a backstage segment after this bout. Don Callis claimed that The Young Bucks are very dominant and they should take a break.

Though he got interrupted by Tony Khan. Khan announced an eliminator tournament to determine the new #1 contenders for the tag belts.

He confirmed that the tournament will feature Varsity Blonds, Private Party, Jurassic Express and Lucha Bros with the winner getting a title shot at All Out in Chicago.

STEEL CAGE MATCH ? ? ? LFG #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LTpfEBZZNC — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 19, 2021

The schedule for this title tournament has not been revealed as of yet. With only a couple of weeks remaining to the PPV, the competition should begin soon. After the latest announcement, here is the updated match card for the show:

AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage

Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage Steel Cage Match For AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks vs. TBA

The Young Bucks vs. TBA Singles Match: PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo Singles Match: Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

AEW All Out will take place on Saturday, September 5 from the Now arena in Chicago.