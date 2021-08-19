HomeNewsAEW News

Steel Cage Championship Match Announced For All Out

The Young Bucks will have to defend their titles inside a steel cage

By Anutosh Bajpai
The Young Bucks with AEW Tag Team Championships
The Young Bucks with AEW Tag Team Championships

AEW has announced that the world tag team champions The Young Bucks will be defending their titles in a steel cage match at the upcoming All Out PPV next month.

This week’s episode of Dynamite saw the tag champs defending the titles in a match against Jurassic Express. The Bucks retained the championships in a bout filled with many interferences from the Elite.

The Elite were featured in a backstage segment after this bout. Don Callis claimed that The Young Bucks are very dominant and they should take a break.

Though he got interrupted by Tony Khan. Khan announced an eliminator tournament to determine the new #1 contenders for the tag belts.

He confirmed that the tournament will feature Varsity Blonds, Private Party, Jurassic Express and Lucha Bros with the winner getting a title shot at All Out in Chicago.

AEW All Out Updated Match Card

The schedule for this title tournament has not been revealed as of yet. With only a couple of weeks remaining to the PPV, the competition should begin soon. After the latest announcement, here is the updated match card for the show:

  • AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage
  • Steel Cage Match For AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks vs. TBA
  • Singles Match: PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo
  • Singles Match: Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

AEW All Out will take place on Saturday, September 5 from the Now arena in Chicago.

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Advertisement

Latest Wrestling News

Advertisement

Trending Articles

Sports Entertainment Scoops - Est. 2004. SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC