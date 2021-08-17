Sting Hypes His First Wrestling Match On TNT In 20 Years

Wrestling legend Sting is set to compete on TNT for the first time in 20 years.

Sting will be teaming with Darby Allin to take on 2point0 in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match on the Aug. 18 edition of AEW Dynamite. While Sting has been a regular character on AEW since his promotional debut back in Dec. 2020, this will be his first match on TNT since March 26, 2001.

In a press release, Sting discussed making his in-ring return to TNT.

“My relationship with TNT goes back more than 25 years, so having the opportunity to wrestle on the network that housed some of my most important moments is pretty surreal. The return of crowds has already been electric enough over the past month and a half, but there’s going to be an extra surge of adrenaline in Houston knowing that we’re live on TNT on Wednesday night.”

AEW head honcho, Tony Khan, also chimed in.

“When we first launched AEW, I was ecstatic to bring professional wrestling back to TNT after such a long absence. So many wrestling fans, myself included, watched Sting defeat the legendary Ric Flair 20 years ago in that last match on TNT, and now it’s such a thrill that Sting will finally return to the ring on Wednesday Night Dynamite to team with Darby Allin against 2point0 in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match. This historic match on Wednesday in Houston is just another example of AEW’s commitment to bring wrestling fans the great moments that they deserve.”

Sting has played a vital role in AEW since debuting for the company. He has aligned himself with Darby Allin. Sting is often seen at ringside during Darby’s matches. Sting has only had two matches with AEW, both tag team matches that resulted in victory.

What are you expecting for Sting’s in-ring TNT return?