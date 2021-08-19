Triple H Announces New WWE Partnership With Enfield Town F.C.

The wrestling landscape is changing. The opening of the forbidden door paved the way for all manner of working arrangements and partnerships. However, WWE COO Triple H just announced possibly the strangest partnership in the history of WWE. The wrestling empire has formed a partnership with Enfield Town FC. A UK based football club that currently plies their trade in the Ithsmian League Premier Division.

This is not to be confused with the Premier Division. Home to the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. The Ithsmian League is currently six leagues below the top level and three away from the professional leagues. Why is a WWE legend like Triple H building ties to an amateur football team?

The partnership is not as crazy as it sounds. The WWE has long-standing ties with the UK, and the NXT UK performance center is located in Enfield. So the town and the company share a deep connection.

Triple H took to social media to confirm the link just as the new season of football begins in the UK.

Triple H and WWE Want to Support Their Local Community

At the time of writing it is not clear as to the extent of the agreement or if WWE will be providing any financial investment into the club.

“Not only is it a big week for WWE with SummerSlam on Saturday and NXT Takeover 36 on Sunday, but it’s a big week for the UK. The football season has returned. Enfield in London has played a big part in the journey of NXT UK since the opening of our UK Performance Centre. That’s why I’m proud to announce today, the first of its kind partnership between NXT UK and Enfield Town Football Club in celebration of their 20th anniversary. As the UK’s first supporter-owned football club, they share our passion for putting fans at the centre of everything we do. Be on the lookout for plenty of exciting things to come over the next few months.”

“But for now, there’s only one question left to ask. Enfield Town football club, are you ready?” -Triple H

WWE have a long association with building roots in their local communities. Under the leadership of Triple H, NXT UK and the general WWE presence on British soil continues to grow. It only makes sense for them to form relationships with other companies as their brand expands.