Triple H Comments On If NXT Has Changed Its Recruitment Policy

Triple H spoke with the media following tryouts held in Las Vegas yesterday. When Triple H was asked if the recruitment policy in the company has changed, he said it has not shifted at all despite reports to the contrary.

“It’s a funny thing, people talk about the shifting of what it is. It never really shifted,” Triple H said (transcriptions via Wrestling Inc.). “So if you go back and look at the hiring process, not the hiring process of a television show, the hiring process of who we’re looking to train and make WWE Superstars. Long term. If you go back and look at it, it hasn’t shifted. It’s been the same process. I don’t negate anybody.”

Triple H continued to say that someone would not be denied an opportunity because of having wrestled on the independent scene. He never did mention if someone would be denied an opportunity because of height or size, however.

“Vince used to always say ‘we’re a variety show. We are. In some manner, you need a little bit of everything. That’s the key to all of this. But people hear one statement and then make one (assumption). ‘Now it’s that. No, now it’s this.’ It always has been.”

Triple H would continue to talk about how the company is not looking for professional wrestlers as much as they are superstars. It’s about finding those “diamonds in the rough” who have the potential to do great business for the company.

“You’ll hear Vince say it a lot. It’ll sound wrong to a lot of people, but it’s right. We’re not looking for professional wrestlers, we’re looking for superstars. We’re looking for somebody that can break through that. The rest of it takes care of itself,” Triple H continued.

Several reports recently have stated that WWE’s hiring policy moving forward will place greater emphasis on larger wrestlers who have the potential to “one-day main event WrestleMania.”