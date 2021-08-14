Tucker On Why He Thinks WWE Shortens Names Of Wrestlers

Shortening names of superstars is a common trope within WWE. Former Heavy Machinery member Tucker has a theory as to why the company takes bits out of some superstar’s names.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with WrestlingInc. He talked about things such as what they were told during their main roster debut and more.

The duo were known as Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight in NXT. Speaking about how the officials cut off their last names when they got on the main roster, Tucker admitted that he wishes it wasn’t the case:

“I wish they wouldn’t have, but it is what it is I guess, what the boss says goes. That wasn’t a hill I was going to die on, I’ll just say that. I just said, ‘Okay. No problem. Thank you.’”

The former 24/7 champion then provided a theory as to why he thinks the ring names get shortened. According to Tucker, it could be because of the time it takes to announce the names:

“I honestly think it has to do with how long it takes the announcer to say like, ‘Otis Dozovic! Tucker Knight! Heavy Machinery!’ I think that’s too long. I think that’s one of the reasons anyways. I have no idea. That’s pure speculation on my part.”

Apart from this, Tucker also talked about Heavy Machinary’s storyline with Mandy Rose, his heel turn and his release from the company this past April as well.