TV Networks Reportedly Concerned Over Bray Wyatt’s Release

Back in 2019, when Fox first began airing episodes of Smackdown, executives from the network reportedly really wanted Bray Wyatt on their brand. Wyatt had just returned to WWE that summer as the Fiend. Wyatt would be drafted back to RAW the following year, however. Now, nobody gets Wyatt as he had been released from the company altogether.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast, television executives are reportedly quite concerned that WWE has been releasing top stars like Wyatt.

“Bray’s released is really disappointing and a little scary that top stars are being let go,” a source reportedly said on the situation.

I’m hearing a lot of frustration from the networks regarding Bray release.



“Yeah regardless of what the internet thinks Bray is a major star with a lot of money put into him,” Zarian said in response to someone who questioned whether Wyatt is a top star.

Zarian would continue to give some details as to who is source within the networks is.

“I don’t want to detail it but one is a high up executive that I get drinks with weekly. It’s perception more than anything else. Remember they are not fans like us. They read and see the names,” he Tweeted.

Recently, it was also reported that Wyatt had been out of action due to a medical issue.

“He’d been out for medical reasons, and he had just gotten cleared,” said Dave Meltzer. “I guess when he got cleared they evaluated the situation and he was told that due to budgetary reasons that he is being cut.”