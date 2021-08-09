Update On Becky Lynch’s Status For WWE SummerSlam

The latest news on Becky Lynch‘s return to WWE is stating that The Man will be returning sometime this fall. According to a report from PW Insider, however, Lynch is scheduled to be at SummerSlam, albeit it is possible she will not appear on camera.

“Whether Lynch makes an appearance or not remains to be seen but the plan is to have her in Las Vegas,” wrote Mike Johnson.

The belief backstage in WWE continues to be that Lynch will return full-time around October. She was backstage at Money in the Bank as well. Lynch has teased returning at multiple PPV events in 2021 including the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Phew, I was so worried . — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 19, 2021

Nikki ASH On Possibly Facing Becky Lynch

Lynch vacated the RAW Women’s Championship before leaving in 2020. Current RAW Women’s Champion Nikki ASH spoke to the Sunday Post about possibly defending the title against Lynch someday.

“I’m ready for the challenge from Becky and I truly hope it does happen, Becky and Drew [McIntyre] have been amazing role models, inspiring me and creating that blueprint.”

“It hasn’t sunk in yet. It’s a dream and it feels like I don’t want anyone to wake me up.’ Nikki continued. “I was just staring at it when I got back to my hotel room, thinking of all the memories, all the people that helped, encouraged and inspired me on the journey.”