Update On How Adam Cole’s Meeting With Vince McMahon Went (Report)

Recently, reports surfaced that Adam Cole‘s contract with WWE had expired and he’d agreed to an extension to run through SummerSlam. Cole met with Vince McMahon at Smackdown on Friday night. How the meeting went was addressed on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“I was under the impression that they promised him a main roster spot,” said Dave Meltzer. “And they told the writers that they want storylines for Adam Cole on the main roster, on RAW or Smackdown. So, I think that was part of the meeting that happened yesterday.”

Adam Cole Is The “Exception To The Rule”

Cole’s status with WWE was determined “the exception to the rule” regarding WWE’s recent objective to focus on bigger talents.

“There’s always exceptions to the rule and Adam Cole is an exception to the rule,” Meltzer said.

“He’s an exception to the rule that they are not looking to cut a guy like that they are looking to keep a guy like that. And they are looking to feature a guy like that.”

Meltzer continued to say that he has not heard the same regarding other smaller talents on the NXT roster.

“I haven’t heard that for KUSHIDA, or Kyle O’Reilly, or Ciampa or Gargano or anyone like that,” Meltzer continued.

The 32-year-old has been with the company since 2017. His 396-day reign as NXT Champion is the longest single reign in the title’s lineage.