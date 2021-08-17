Update On USA Network’s Reaction To Taped NXT Shows

Earlier this week, it was reported that NXT has been discussing the idea of returning to a taped format. This could possibly begin as soon as after this weekend’s TakeOver 36.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there has been “lots of talk about NXT no longer airing live and doing tapings ahead of time as a cost-cutting measure.”

“NXT taping schedule may be temporary, but for sure they’re taping several episodes after Takeover,” Tweeted Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live.

According to comments made by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast, however, the USA Network would not be on-board with such a decision. Zarian Tweeted out that when asked about NXT possibly being taped ahead of time, his source responded that “a taped show is not what we paid for”.

Spoke to a contact from USA Network regarding the rumors of NXT going back to a taped show.



“A taped show is not what we paid for” https://t.co/AUQOLh6bq1 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 16, 2021

Btw this is not a confirmation that NXT is going to being taped. Just what I was told when I asked regarding the Rumor https://t.co/iqyIsCZRoy — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 16, 2021

USA Network Concerned About Roster Cuts

Zarian also spoke with sources from the USA Network following the recent NXT roster cuts.

“Personally I’m disappointed with how this is going,” is what a source from the USA Network reportedly said to Zarian.

Hearing a lot of chatter from USA Network higher-ranked reps regarding the releases from NXT.



"Personally I'm disappointed with how this is going"



The perception from many is that these upcoming changes will be negative. 1/2 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 9, 2021

The roster cuts and rumors of a cost-cutting switch to taped formats appears to be concerning to network executives. They are also a part of what appears to be an overhaul of NXT. According to Dave Meltzer, the directive from within WWE is to return NXT to a strictly developmental brand. The focus will reportedly return to creating stars for RAW and Smackdown. Losing the Wednesday night war to AEW is the likely catalyst for the change.

“This is the aftermath and this is the new direction. And the new direction is younger guys and bigger guys,” Meltzer said.

“What happened happened and now they want to get it back to what it was.”