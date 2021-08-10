Update On USA Network’s Response To Recent NXT Releases

Over the last few days, several stories regarding the future of NXT have broken. These include the 13 names released from the brand on Friday night, rumors of sweeping changes to the look and format of the show, and news that Adam Cole could be headed to the main roster shortly.

According to comments from Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, sources from within the USA Network are disappointed with the recent news.

“Personally I’m disappointed with how this is going,” is what a source from the USA Network reportedly said to Zarian.

Hearing a lot of chatter from USA Network higher-ranked reps regarding the releases from NXT.



The perception from many is that these upcoming changes will be negative. 1/2 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 9, 2021

Perception means everything especially when you are working with partners who are not pro wrestling fans and don't have deep knowledge of the talent.



In reality are the changes coming to NXT a bad thing? Time till tell. 2/2 https://t.co/hNxa3qxZG1 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 9, 2021

I don't think so unless the viewership hemorrhages. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 9, 2021

NXT Releases and Rumored Changes

According to reports from PW Insider and the Wrestling Observer, sweeping changes are expected to take place in NXT. These will include a returned emphasis on producing talent destined for the main roster. Reports are the company wants to focus on larger and younger talent that could “one-day main event WrestleMania.”

“The wording is ‘no more midgets, no one starting in their 30s, they want people who can be box office attractions and main characters’ so that’s what they are looking for now,” Meltzer said.

“This is the aftermath and this is the new direction. And the new direction is younger guys and bigger guys,” Meltzer continued.

“What happened happened and now they want to get it back to what it was.”