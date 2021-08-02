Update On When Becky Lynch Is Expected Back In WWE

Fans expecting to see Becky Lynch back in WWE as soon as SummerSlam might be in for a bit of a disappointment. According to a report from PW Insider, Lynch is not expected to be at SummerSlam and the word going around backstage in WWE is that she won’t be back until the fall. October was discussed as when she may be back.

Lynch has not wrestled a match since WrestleMania 36. She successfully defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler on that show. Lynch would later vacate the title, giving it to 2020 Money in the Bank winner Asuka.

Lynch gave birth to her and Seth Rollins‘ first child Roux in December. The pair got married on June 29th, 2021.

In WWE, Lynch is a 4x World Champion. She’s held the Smackdown Women’s Championship on 3 occasions. Lynch became the inaugural holder of the belt at Backlash in 2016. She ranks in at #2 in terms of days spent with the Smackdown Women’s title behind only Bayley. Lynch is also a 1x RAW Women’s Champion. Her title reign beginning from WrestleMania 35 all the way to the night after Money in the Bank 2020 was the longest single reign with the belt in history at 373 days.

Lynch has teased returning at the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and Money in the Bank so far this year.