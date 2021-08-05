Update On When Natalya Is Expected To Return From Injury

Natalya had to be helped to the back last week on RAW after suffering an ankle injury in her match with Tamina against Eva Marie and Doudrop. She later went in for surgery to repair the damage. As it turns out, however, Natalya is expecting to return from the injury in “under a month.”

Natalya was on the Table Talk podcast when she spoke about her injury.

“I am two days away from running on the treadmill, so I’m very excited about that. I had screws and stuff drilled into my bone,” Natalya said. “There were no broken bones, but it needed surgery. For some weird reason, I didn’t feel any pain. And I think it was because we were with fans….hopefully soon. For me, just to be totally transparent, the surgery was Friday. I was walking with no crustches three days later.”

“I probably have another week before I get my stitches out,” she added. “I’ve gotta let my bone heal a little bit. But probably in the next little bit, probably under a month, we’ll see, obviously I still have to get a doctor’s clearance.”

Tamina has my back. She always has. Also, can’t wait to kick the **** out of Eva for making a joke out of my injury and to DouDrop for hurting me. https://t.co/LEgkIg4wSY — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 3, 2021

Natalya and Tamina are still the WWE tag team champions. Tamina came out with both belts this week on RAW. With Natalya expected to return from injury in a few short weeks, it looks like they won’t have to vacate the belts.