Update On Why Ric Flair Was Released From WWE

Ric Flair was reportedly released from his WWE contract recently. There are conflicting reports regarding the reason why he was released, however. Initial reports suggested that Flair was unhappy and asked WWE to be released. According to comments on Wrestling Observer Radio, however, Flair did not ask WWE to be let out of his contract. Rather, it was solely Vince McMahon‘s decision to let him go.

“He had sent a message, I think it was a text message, but he sent a message to Vince McMahon and it was basically complaining about Charlotte’s booking, her situation, and now he’s gone,” said Dave Meltzer.

“Now, I’ve seen it said that it was his decision to leave and I just know from people who I know who are closer to this situation than I am that say that it was Vince’s decision,” Meltzer continued.

As far as Flair possibly ending up in AEW, Meltzer noted that him and Tony Khan are friends.

“Ric had a great contract with WWE, it was exceptional. Ric Flair is also friends with Tony Khan, I mean they’ve been friends for years,” Meltzer continued to say.

The 72-year-old Flair recently posted this picture of what appears to be a new boat: