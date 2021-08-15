Will Ospreay Makes Surprise Appearance At NJPW Resurgence

Will Ospreay crashed NJPW Resurgence and he dropped a bombshell.

Ospreay appeared following the strong style clash between Tomohiro Ishii and Moose. Ospreay, who is never one to hold his tongue, had a lot to say on the mic.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he is medically cleared to return. Despite this, he said he will not be participating in the G1 Climax. In fact, he claimed he isn’t going back to Japan until NJPW negotiates with him.

Ospreay’s issue with NJPW is that they forced him to vacate the gold. He’s upset that Jon Moxley was never stripped of the IWGP United States Championship despite not being able to head to Japan.

Ospreay then pulled out another IWGP World Title and said that he’s the real champion, not Shingo Takagi. He claimed he’s willing to defend his version of the title against anyone. Ospreay also proclaimed that NJPW Strong is his home going forward.

Eventually, Ospreay took aim at Shibata and his Dojo wrestlers. He ended up being chased out of the ring by TJP, Karl Fredericks, and Clark Connors.

Ospreay had been inactive due to a neck injury. Now that he’s cleared to return to action but won’t be in Japan anytime soon, it’ll be interesting to see what’s in store for him in the coming weeks.