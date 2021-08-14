Will Ospreay Reveals Top WWE Superstar Contacted Him After IWGP Title Win

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay recently spoke to Booker T on “The Indies” podcast. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion discussed several topics during the show, including his relationship with WWE Superstar AJ Styles.

“I remember sitting down with AJ” Ospreay noted on the show. “I had a match with him and when I found out I was wrestling AJ Styles, a tear rolled down my eye. It was the greatest night of my life.”

“He’s the sole reason I got into wrestling” Will Ospreay revealed. “AJ was it for me. I started crying, I was so thankful. How genuine he was and he took the time to explain why we were doing things.”

“I told him I was going to Japan. He was leaving for WWE. I told him I was going to Japan in April and he was like, ‘I’m proud of you, you’re going to do so well there'” Ospreay revealed.

“I won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and he dropped me a message like, ‘Bro, I’m so proud of you.’ It gets me every single time because that’s my hero and is such a big deal to me,” the Aerial Assassin concluded.

Will Ospreay is currently back in the United Kingdom following an injury that caused him to relinquish his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Ospreay is still the current Rev Pro British Champion, and he will reportedly be appearing at a Rev Pro show at some point to talk the status of the title and he has not been stripped.