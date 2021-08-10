William Regal On Bobby Eaton: “He Was a Complete and Utter Joy to Be Around”

William Regal and Bobby Eaton were both members of the Blue Bloods in WCW. Regal and Triple H were the first members of the group but after Triple H left for WWE, Regal suggested he be put with Bobby Eaton.

The Alabama-born Eaton was seemingly a poor fit for the team. Regal “knighted” him, however, and renamed him “Earl” Robert Eaton. Regal also taught Eaton the Queen’s English and typical “Blue Blood” etiquette. “Squire” David Taylor would also be added to the group.

Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62 last week. Regal spoke to Sports Illustrated about his old tag-team partner’s passing.

“I was a huge fan of Bobby, even before I had ever met him,” Regal said. “It was so hard to watch American wrestling when I was growing up, but I ended up with these NWA tapes with Bobby on them. I remember thinking, ‘I like this fella.’ I only had a grasp of wrestling back then, but I could already tell his high flying was just spot-on.”

Ric Flair was booking WCW at the time Eaton and Regal were put together. Regal noted that he suggested to Flair he be put with Eaton. They clicked immediately.

The Blue Bloods visit Hollywood. RIP Beautiful Bobby. pic.twitter.com/rJmTgcSqZH — Neil McNerlan (@Neil_McNerlan) August 5, 2021

“When I started teaming with Bobby, immediately, we clicked. Everything we did, in the ring and out of it, I learned so much. As a travel partner, he was a complete and utter joy to be around. It was incredible for me. I got to learn tag wrestling from Bobby Eaton,” Regal continued.

My first exposure to Bobby Eaton as a kid was from the Blue Bloods vignettes in WCW with Steven Regal.



These two played so well off one another and Regal's exasperation with Eaton was always perfect.



RIP pic.twitter.com/WnFj1aUMT0 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 5, 2021

The Blue Bloods never did win the WCW tag titles. Regal won the TV title 4x while a member of the faction, however.

“I was so in awe of him. He was incredible to watch. His work will never go out of style. It will never run its course. If you put those matches on today, it will still draw a reaction. Bobby’s tag matches are timeless.”