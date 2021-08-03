WWE Executives Frustrated with Adam Cole’s Contract Situation

WWE Executives are not happy with NXT Superstar Adam Cole’s contract situation going public.

The news broke yesterday by Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri that Cole will be a free agent after Summerslam. Giri also reported that Cole already has options, including “companies who are not even in the current wrestling space.”

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson has also followed up on Giri’s report and confirmed the news while adding that WWE executives are unhappy. “Multiple sources within WWE confirmed the story, admitting frustration that it had become public,” said Johnson.

Cole’s Contract Situation

The news of Cole’s contract expiring has caught fans by surprise. Giri reports that Cole’s contract actually expired after the Great American Bash on July 6th. However, Cole decided to extend the contract to this upcoming Summerslam.

Johnson also reports that WWE executives believed Cole was under contract to at least January 2022.

The timing of Cole’s contract issue could also be connected to the release of former Senior Vice President of Talent Development Canyon Ceman. Johnson reported Ceman release on July 23rd and noted he was very involved with the hiring process in NXT.

Wrestling Inc’s Marc Middleton reports that the timing of Cole’s contract issue “Very much lines up with the timing of Ceman’s departure.”

The WWE has yet to release a statement on Cole’s contract situation.

Cole’s WWE Career

Cole signed with the WWE on August 14, 2017, after leaving Ring of Honor. Five days later, he made his NXT debut at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 3 on August 19, 2017, at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. Cole has been an NXT tag team champion, North American champion, and World Champion. He also still holds the record for longest-reigning NXT World Champion.

He’s currently in a feud with a long-time ally/rival Kyle O’Riley. Since February, the feud has been ongoing, with both Cole and Riley getting a win over the other. It is unclear if Cole will finish his feud with Riley at the upcoming NXT Takeover 36 on August 22nd.