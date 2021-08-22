WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Location Revealed

WWE Money In The Bank already has a location and venue locked in for 2022.

WWE has announced that the Money In The Bank event will be held inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was the home of this year’s SummerSlam event headlined by the WWE Universal Title match between champion Roman Reigns and John Cena.

In a press release, WWE President and CRO, Nick Khan, along with Allegiant Stadium GM, Chris Wright, commented on the announcement.

“Las Vegas, its residents and visitors have demonstrated that Vegas is the perfect city for our biggest events,” said Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer. “Money In The Bank, an appropriately titled event for Vegas and one of our five annual tentpoles, will bring the WWE Universe back to Allegiant Stadium July 4th weekend of 2022.”

“We were thrilled to host SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium. Its success continues to illustrate how the city of Las Vegas is uniquely positioned to host a variety of exciting and diverse sports and entertainment events,” said Chris Wright, Allegiant Stadium General Manager. “Partnering with the LVCVA team has been pivotal in bringing SummerSlam to the market and we are looking forward to collaborating with WWE on hosting Money In The Bank on July 4th weekend in 2022.”

This year’s Money In The Bank event was held inside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Big E and Nikki A.S.H. won briefcases for guaranteed title opportunities. Nikki successfully cashed her briefcase in on an episode of Monday Night Raw to become the Raw Women’s Champion. Big E hasn’t cashed in yet.