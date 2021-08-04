WWE NXT Results (8/3): Love Her Or Lose Her Match, Kross Speaks, More

The August 3, 2021 episode of WWE NXT aired on Syfy from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Ridge Holland def. Ikemen Jiro.

Roderick Strong def. Bobby Fish.

The Grizzled Young Veterans def. Cameron Grimes and Million Dollar Champion LA Knight.

NXT Breakout Tournament First Round Match: Trey Baxter def. Joe Gacy.

Hit Row’s Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis def. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde

Johnny Gargano def. Dexter Lumis.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Ridge Holland Back In Action

Ridge Holland defeated Ikemen Jiro in a singles match. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan were at ringside for Holland. Post-match, Dunne cut a promo on Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa.

Dunne said Ciampa and Thatcher thought they were tough men until they got in the ring with Holland. He said that Holland was going to break them and they’re the three most dangerous men in NXT.

This comes after Holland made his return to WWE TV last week to align himself with Dunne and Lorcan. Holland is a highly-touted prospect on the brand, but his first big push was cut short. He suffered a left ankle dislocation and fracture, a patellar dislocation, and a ruptured patellar tendon. Holland underwent surgery to get this done.

Tag Team Action

The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Cameron Grimes and Million Dollar Champion LA Knight in a tag team match.

The finish saw Knight walk out on Grimes during the match. Post-match, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. came out to console Grimes. He told Grimes that he tried to tell him that Knight would do this and that he needs to find a way out of this.

After Knight had turned on the WWE Hall of Famer, the legendary wrestler had disappeared from TV. Last week, they did a golfing segment that saw Knight lose to the Grizzled Young Veterans.

Hit Row In Action

Hit Row’s Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis defeated Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma via a DQ when Santos Escobar interfered with a steel chair. This was the opening match.

After the match, Legado del Fantasma then attacked NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott with a chair. They took out the grill of Scott. Eventually, Hit Row recovered and stood tall in the ring.

These two teams have been feuding for a while now. It certainly looks like a six-man tag team match is going to happen at TakeOver 36 next month.

Samoa Joe Beats Folks Down

NXT Champion Karrion Kross came to the ring for a promo on Samoa Joe. This was the latest build in their feud ahead of a match at TakeOver 36.

Kross asked who proved who. Joe came out to confront him and ended up beating several security guards up. Kross got out of the arena real quick while Joe acted like a mad man.

The security guards were put with Joe as a way to keep him from Kross thanks to an idea by NXT General Manager William Regal. It worked while some developmental guys got beat up and one put to sleep.

Love Her or Lose Her Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a Love Her or Lose Her Match took place. Last week, there was a backstage segment with Indi Hartwell receiving a drawing from Lumis. Gargano and Candice LeRae were not happy with the gift so Heartwell came up with the stipulation that Lumis must stop chasing Hartwell if Gargano wins.

Hartwell was knocked off the apron by Lumis on accident. Lumis was concerned about her and was about to check on her when Gargano hit a DDT on the floor. Gargano defeated Lumis with One Final Beat. Post-match, an upset Hartwell kissed Lumis. Hartwell and Lumis made out and then left together.