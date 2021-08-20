WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT TakeOver 36.

The card for the show that takes place this Sunday appears to be finalized as only 5 matches have been announced. It’s possible that a sixth match is added whether that be on the main card or pre-show.

So far, three normal NXT titles are on the line with two of them expected to change hands. Some of the more notable odds include Cameron Grimes being favored to win the Million Dollar Title from LA Knight.

WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Odds

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of the show this Sunday. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline: