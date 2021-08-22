WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Sunday, August 22, 2021) WWE NXT TakeOver 36 event has been finalized.

The company has yet to officially announce the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock. There is speculation that this special will be headlined by

This show marks the special for the yellow brand in 2019, which features a stacked lineup. There are a total of five matches booked for this show with four of them being championship matches.

WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Card

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe

WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole – Best 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match (1st Fall is a Singles Match, 2nd Fall is a Street Fight and the 3rd Fall is a Steel Cage Match)

WWE Million Dollar Champion LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes – If Grimes Loses, Ted Dibiase Becomes Knight’s New Butler

Trey Baxter vs. Ridge Holland – Pre-Show

