NXT TakeOver 36: Updated Card with 2/3 Falls & Title Match

Two new matches have been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver 36.

On Tuesday’s episode of NXT, the promotion confirmed the matches. First up, is WWE Million Dollar Champion LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes. The stipulation to go along with this match since it’s their third encounter in which Knight has won both matches before is if Grimes loses then Ted Dibiase will become Knight’s new butler.

The other match is Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole. They had a segment on the show where it was revealed the bout will be a Best 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match. The first fall is a singles match while the second fall is a Street Fight and if it goes the distance then the third fall will be a Steel Cage match.

WWE presents the NXT TakeOver 36 event on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe

WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole – Best 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match (1st Fall is a Singles Match, 2nd Fall is a Street Fight and the 3rd Fall is a Steel Cage Match)

WWE Million Dollar Champion LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes – If Grimes Loses, Ted Dibiase Becomes Knight’s New Butler