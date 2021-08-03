WWE Raw Ratings Slightly Up From Last Week (8/2)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.821 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s 1.814 million viewers and the 0.49 rating.

Here’s the rest of the viewership breakdown for Monday Night Raw, courtesy of Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics:

P2+: 1.821

P18-49: 657,000

M18-49: 442,000

F18-49: 215,000

P18-34: 216,000

M18-34: 131,000

F18-34: 86,000

P35-49: 440,000

M35-49: 312,000

F35-49: 129,000

non-P18-49: 1.164

Raw was expected to remain the same as it went up against the Olympics. Per the report, the increase in the 18-49 viewership was mostly carried by viewers aged 35-49.

This episode featured Goldberg’s latest comments about facing WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre vs.Shanky & Veer, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax, Damian Priest & Ricochet vs. John Morrison & Sheamus, Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross, Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair in a no holds barred match, Matt Riddle vs. Omos,

SmackDown Viewership

The episode drew an average of 1.909 million viewers in the overnight ratings, down from the previous week that did 2.04 million viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, it did a 0.57 rating, which was down from the 0.55 rating the week before. The final ratings were 2.043 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.137 million viewers.