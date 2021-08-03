WWE RAW Results (8/2): Goldberg Responds To Lashley, No Holds Barred Match

WWE RAW aired live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Goldberg appeared on the show to respond to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Nikki A.S.H. battled Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred match in tonight’s main event.

RAW Results (8/2)

Drew Mcintyre def. Shanky & Veer via DQ Rhea Ripley def. Nia Jax Mace & T-Bar def. Mansoor & Mustafa Ali Tamina def. Doudrop Damian Priest def. John Morrison Damian Priest & Ricochet def. John Morrison & Sheamus Omos def. Riddle Keith Lee def. Karrion Kross Reginald def. Akira Tozawa to retain the 24/7 Championship Nikki A.S.H. def. Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred Match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Goldberg Attacked MVP

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley kicked off the show and MVP accompanied him to the ring. MVP said he knows the crowd is excited to see Goldberg but they responded with boos. MVP added that Goldberg is used to walking into the coliseum and squashing any other gladiator, but Lashley is not a gladiator. Lashley is an unstoppable force and may end Goldberg’s career.

Goldberg interrupted and made his way to the ring. He shared a moment with his son at the bottom of the entrance ramp. Goldberg said that Lashley should worry about losing the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Goldberg got right in Lashley’s face and claimed that the WWE Champion looked scared.

Goldberg added that this isn’t a coliseum, it is Chicago and the fans can smell Lashley’s fear. He said that he lives by the Spear, and the champion will die by the Spear. Goldberg shouted that Lashley is next and exited the ring. MVP got out of the ring and started taunting Goldberg’s son. Goldberg rushed down the ramp and leveled MVP with a Spear.

Chairs Are No Match For A Sword

Shanky & Veer faced Drew Mcintyre in a Handicap match that was cut short when Jinder Mahal interfered. The former WWE Champion attacked McIntyre with a steel chair to end the match in a DQ. Mahal, Shanky, and Veer surrounded Drew with chairs but he rolled out of the ring. Drew got back into the ring with the sword and swatted the chairs away. McIntyre posed with the sword as Mahal retreated to end the segment.

Rhea Ripley def. Nia Jax

Nia Jax faced Rhea Ripley tonight on RAW. Jax shoved Ripley to the corner and then shoved her into the ring post. Ripley booted Jax in the back of the head and shoved her out of the ring. Rhea went for a Senton but Nia got out of the way and Ripley landed on Baszler. Jax then planted Ripley with a Samoan Drop on the floor outside the ring as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Nia was still in control and went for another Samoan Drop but Rhea escaped. Ripley went for the Riptide but Shayna hopped on the apron for a distraction. Rhea rolled up Nia for the victory and then Jax & Shayna argued. Shayna left Nia behind and Rhea got back into the ring. Ripley planted Jax with the Riptide and celebrated.

Mace & T-Bar Picked Up A Win

Mansoor & Mustafa Ali faced Mace & T-Bar tonight on RAW. Mace and T-Bar controlled the action early but Ali and Mansoor battled back as the crowd got behind them. Mustafa planted T-Bar with an incredible DDT and tagged in Mansoor. T-Bar kicked Mansoor into the ropes and Mustafa fell off the top turnbuckle. T-Bar then hit Mansoor with a boot to the face for the pinfall victory. After the match, Mace and T-Bar hit Mustafa Ali with a Chokeslam.

Nikki Attacked Charlotte

Charlotte Flair made her way to the ring and brought up Simone Biles withdrawing from the olympics. The crowd started chanting “Becky!” and Flair said that Becky isn’t here and that she was the one that sold out the Allstate Arena. Charlotte boasted about being the 11-time champion and that cashing in the MITB contract is the most cowardly way to win a title. Charlotte complained about being cashed in on three times while throwing weapons into the ring. Flair eventually brought up her No Holds Barred match against Nikki later tonight and A.S.H. attacked her from behind. Nikki hit Flair with a chair to end the segment.

Tamina def. Doudrop

Tamina faced Doudrop tonight on RAW. Eva Marie was ringside for the match. Doudrop and Tamina traded shoulder tackles to begin the action. Tamina sent Doudrop to the canvas and made her way to the top. Eva Marie hopped on the apron for a distraction and Doudrop capitalized by slamming Tamina into the ring post. Doudrop followed it up with an Elbow Drop for a two count. Tamina connected with a Crossbody and sent Doudrop to the corner. Doudrop missed with a Splash and Tamina connected with a Samoan Drop for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Alexa Bliss appeared on the Jumbotron with Lilly. Bliss laughed and said “the loser of this match is Eva Marie”. Later on RAW, Eva Marie & Doudrop attacked Bliss at Alexa’s Playground.

Damian Priest Pinned John Morrison Twice

The Miz and John Morrison came to the ring for an episode of Miz TV. Damian Priest was the guest and they immediately started taunting him. Priest dared The Miz to do something about it and after a painful few minutes, this promo led to a match between Morrison and Priest.

Damian Priest then faced John Morrison in a singles match. Priest had the match in control and made his way to the top turnbuckle. The Miz sprayed the drip stick in his face and Morrison capitalized with a slam on the apron. Morrison rolled up Damian for a near fall and followed it up with a Standing Moonsault for a near fall. Damian connected with a Chokeslam for the pinfall victory.

After the match, United States Champion Sheamus rushed the ring and beat Damian down. Ricochet made the save and leveled Sheamus with a Dropkick. Damian then launched Morrison out of the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

@mikethemiz@ArcherofInfamy#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WWBcqeiLES — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021

Ricochet & Damian Priest faced Sheamus & John Morrison in a tag team match with The Miz still ringside. Morrison and Sheamus isolated Ricochet in the corner to start off the match. Sheamus connected with a Clothesline and unloaded some strikes to Ricochet’s midsection. Ricochet hit Sheamus with an Enziguri and followed it up with a Dropkick to Morrison when he tagged in.

Damian tagged in and leveled Morrison with a Clothesline. Priest hit a Backbreaker and followed it up with a Chokeslam but Sheamus broke it up at two. Priest Clotheslined Sheamus out of the ring and Ricochet flipped onto the US Champion. Damian then planted Morrison with the Reckoning for the pinfall victory.

Omos def. Riddle

Riddle faced Omos tonight on RAW and AJ Styles was ringside for the match. Riddle got in some forearms to the face to start off the action but the big man shrugged them off. Omos launched Riddle out of the ring and then over the barricade. Riddle made it back into the ring at the count of nine but Omos quickly sent him back to the outside. Back in the ring, Omos connected with a Chokeslam for the pinfall victory.

Keith Lee def. Karrion Kross

Keith Lee faced Karrion Kross tonight on RAW. Karrion dominated early and connected with an Exploder Suplex in the corner. Kross launched Lee into the steel steps as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, the NXT Champion was still in control. Karrion went for the Krossjacket but Keith was able to escape and threw Kross to the ropes. Keith Lee then hit the Spirit Bomb and pinned the NXT Champion.

Reginald Retained

Reggie/Reginald defended the 24/7 Championship against Akira Tozawa tonight. Tozawa got in some offense early and then shouted at Reginald to stop. Tozawa shouted “Ninja Power” and promptly got hit with a Senton by Reggie for the pinfall victory.

Nikki A.S.H. Pinned Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair faced RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title No Holds Barred match. Charlotte slammed Nikki into the turnbuckle and went for a Splash but Nikki got out of the way. Flair stayed on the attack with some elbows to the face before sending the RAW Women’s Champion out of the ring.

Flair started clearing off the announce table and throwing tablets around. Charlotte brought out a table from under the ring but it allowed time for Nikki to regroup. Nikki sent Charlotte into the ring post but Flair battled back as Rhea Ripley was shown watching from backstage.

Nikki and Charlotte traded kicks and chops but Flair got the better of the exchange. Charlotte connected with a Fallaway Slam on the floor outside the ring and then Spears Nikki through the barricade as RAW went to a commercial break.

UN FREAKING BELIEVABLE!@MsCharlotteWWE sends #WWERaw Women's Champion #NikkiASH crashing through the barricade in this No Holds Barred Match! pic.twitter.com/T4UH06TTlg — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021

When RAW returned, Charlotte and Nikki were battling on the turnbuckle. Nikki went for a Crossbody but Charlotte got out of the way and the champion crashed to the canvas. Charlotte hit a big boot to the face and went for the cover but pulled Nikki up at two. Charlotte hit another boot to the face and stopped the count at two again.

Flair grabbed a chair from under the ring but turned around into a Dropkick through the ropes. Nikki followed it up with a Tornado DDT onto the floor outside the ring. Charlotte threw Nikki over the barricade and posed for the crowd as they booed. Flair then Powerbombed Nikki through the announce table and a “yes!” chant broke out.

Charlotte brought Nikki back into the ring and placed her boot on her midsection for a pin but Nikki kicked out at two. Charlotte went for a Spear but Nikki got out of the way and Flair crashed through a table in the corner of the ring. Nikki went for the cover but Flair kicked out at two. Nikki then planted Flair with a Swinging Neckbreaker for the pinfall victory.