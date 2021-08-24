WWE RAW Results (8/23): Riddle vs. AJ Styles, Logan Paul Appears, Karrion Kross

WWE RAW aired live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE SummerSlam. Riddle faced AJ Styles in this week’s main event. Rhea Ripley teamed up with Nikki A.S.H. to face former Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax. Karrion Kross debuted a new look and battled Ricochet on tonight’s episode of RAW as well.

RAW Results

Damian Priest def. Bobby Lashley via DQ Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest def. Sheamus & Bobby Lashley Karrion Kross def. Ricochet via submission Xavier Woods def. The Miz Mansoor def. Jinder Mahal via DQ Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. def. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax Riddle def. AJ Styles

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

McIntyre & Priest Picked Up A Win

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley came down to the ring with MVP to begin the show. Lashley retained after capitalizing on a knee injury to Goldberg at SummerSlam. After the match, Gage hopped into the ring and Bobby got him in the Hurt Lock. MVP claimed that they were shocked that Goldberg would even challenge Bobby for the title.

MVP noted that Goldberg has an extraordinary history in this industry, but his recent history is not so extraordinary. MVP said that Goldberg looked amazing and even got a couple two counts last night but only succeeded in making the All Mighty WWE Champion angry.

MVP boasted about Lashley beating the hell out of Goldberg and claimed that he was the only man to ever stop Goldberg. He joked that Goldberg didn’t have a leg to stand on and he is a coward because he quit at SummerSlam. MVP added that Gage jumped in the ring and attacked him from behind. MVP said that Bobby Lashley would do that to anybody in this building including a “fat boy” in the crowd. Lashley said that the people expecting an apology to Goldberg or his son can go to hell.

New United States Champion Damian Priest interrupted and made his way to the ring. Priest wasn’t a fan of Lashley attacking Goldberg from behind or calling the people here cowards. Damian said he wasn’t here to attack Bobby from behind, he was here to challenge him to a match. Damian added that if Lashley doesn’t accept the challenge, he’s the coward. Bobby attacked Priest but Damian battled back and knocked the WWE Champion out of the ring. MVP announced that Lashley was going to get in his ring attire and the match will happen next.

When RAW returned from a break, Priest and Lashley locked up in the middle of the ring. Bobby slammed Damian to the canvas and then beat him down in the corner of the ring. Lashley connected with a forearm to the face and then slammed him to the canvas.

Damian battled back but Sheamus rushed the ring. Sheamus attacked Priest to end the match in a DQ. McIntyre joined the party and beat Sheamus and Lashley down. Drew hit a Suplex that sent the WWE Champion through the announce table as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Sheamus and Lashley battled McIntyre and Priest in a tag match. McIntyre hit Sheamus with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with a Suplex for a one count. Priest tagged in and caught Sheamus with an elbow to the face. The Celtic Warrior battled back and knocked Priest out of the ring.

Lashley tagged in and bashed Damian’s face into the ring post and MVP taunted Priest as RAW went to another commercial break. When RAW returned, Sheamus had Priest in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Lashley tagged in and got Priest in another submission hold.

Sheamus tagged in again and once again got Priest in submission. Damian escaped and McIntyre tagged in. Lashley tagged in as well and the WWE Champion charged at Drew in the corner. McIntyre got out of the way and Lashley crashed into the ring post. Sheamus tagged in and battled with Drew on the top rope. Sheamus connected with a White Noise off the top rope for a near fall.

Damian tagged in and booted Sheamus in the face. Priest followed it up with a leg lariat and knocked Lashley off the ring. Damian got distracted with Lashley and Sheamus caught him with a knee to the face. WWE Champion Lashley and MVP left Sheamus behind and made their way up the entrance ramp. McIntyre tagged in and leveled Sheamus with the Claymore for the pinfall victory.

Eva Marie Attacked Doudrop

Doudrop was interviewed backstage and explained why she turned her back on Eva Marie at SummerSlam. Doudrop said she was tired of getting talked down to but liked the name Doudrop. She said she was going to doudrop Eva Marie next time she sees her. Eva Marie then attacked Doudrop from behind and beat her down.

Karrion Kross Tapped Out Ricochet

Karrion Kross made his way to the ring in a ridiculous mask and suspenders to wrestle Ricochet. Kross took the mask off and got in some offense before Ricochet hit a Crossbody. Karrion shrugged it off and leveled Ricochet with a Clothesline. Kross followed it up with a Powerbomb and then the Kross Jacket for the submission victory.

The Miz Attacked John Morrison

John Morrison welcomed Logan Paul for an episode of Moist TV. The crowd booed the hell out of Logan Paul for essentially this entire segment. Logan told the fans the loves them, and he loves WWE, but he knows the fans do not love him yet. Morrison noted how the Paul Brothers have been doing well int he boxing business and wondered what was next. Logan began to speak and the boos reigned down so loud that he hesitated. The Miz interrupted and said that John forgot to introduce him.

Miz claimed that he was Logan’s favorite superstar but Logan said he was more of a New Day fan. The Miz tried to save the segment and asked Logan which round his brother will be getting knocked out in and the fans popped. Logan got mad and got in Miz’s face as Morrison suggested that everyone would like to see Logan knock The Miz out.

The Miz claimed that Moist TV was given to Morrison out of the kindness of his heart and he is just trying to help him get views. Logan exited the ring after saying he was going to let Miz and Morrison do their own thing. Morrison told Miz that he made this entire interview about himself and Miz bitched about some of the water things Morrison has been doing lately. The continue to argue until Xavier Woods made his way to the ring.

The Miz then battled Xavier Woods in a singles match. Even though they were arguing, John Morrison was still in The Miz’s corner for the match. Miz got Woods in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Woods escaped and delivered some chops to Miz’s chest in the corner of the ring.

Miz faked a knee injury and then capitalized with a Clothesline. Woods battled back and hit a Senton for a two count. Xavier went Miz out of the ring and went for a Dropkick. Miz got out of the way and launched Woods into the barricade. Morrison started pouring water on the floor outside the ring but it backfired. Woods sent Miz to the floor and he slid into the steel steps as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Woods knocked Miz back out of the ring and connected with the Dropkick this time. Woods followed it up by flipping onto Miz and rolled him back into the ring. Xavier made his way to the top rope and hit a Crossbody for a near fall. Morrison hopped on the apron and tried to spray Woods with the drip stick but he ducked. Miz rolled up Woods but the referee was distracted with Morrison. Xavier then rolled up Miz for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Morrison apologized and wanted to spray the crowd with the drip sticks. The Miz made it seem like he wanted to as well but wound up attacking Morrison. The Miz beat him down and left him laying after hitting the Skull Crushing Finale.

Mansoor def. Jinder Mahal via DQ

Mansoor faced Jinder Mahal tonight. Shanky, Veery, and Mustafa Ali were ringside. Mahal connected with a big Powerslam to start off the action. Mahal gloated and Mansoor capitalized with a Crossbody for a near fall. Mansoor hit a Dropkick but Mahal shrugged it off and leveled him with a big boot. Jinder stomped on Mansoor in the corner of the ring and the referee stopped the match because he wouldn’t stop after a five count. Mustafa Ali was disappointed in Mansoor after the match.

Alexa Bliss Interrupted Charlotte

Charlotte Flair came to the ring and vowed to hold on to the RAW Women’s Championship as long as she can. Charlotte claimed that she does not need fans, family, or the WWE Universe. Flair added that she has all that she needs right here in the RAW Women’s Championship. Charlotte bragged about her cheek bones and chiseled body before claiming she is starting a new women’s revolution. Flair ended the promo by saying “long live The Queen”. Alexa Bliss interrupted holding Lilly and said hello and stared at Charlotte to end the segment.

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Picked Up A Win

Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley faced Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler tonight on RAW. Shayna and Rhea started off the action and Baszler took control. Shayna tried to stomp on Rhea’s elbow but she blocked it and slammed her to the canvas. Nikki A.S.H. tagged in and rolled Baszler up for a near fall. Nikki ducked under a Clothesline and shoved Shayna to the corner. Jax tagged in and the former Women’s Tag Team Champions cleared the ring as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Shayna unloaded some punches to Nikki in the middle of the ring. Baszler bounced Nikki’s face off the middle turnbuckle and tagged Nia in. Jax gave Nikki a stink face as Rhea complained to the referee. Jax climbed to the middle turnbuckle but Nikki tripped her up.

Ripley and Shayna tagged in and Rhea connected with a Clothesline. Rhea booted Nia to the outside and hit Baszler with a Dropkick. Ripley fired up the dormant crowd and planted Shayna with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Rhea booted Baszler to the mat and climbed to the top rope. Ripley hit a Dropkick and went for the cover. Nia tried to break it up but she accidentally hit Shayna with a Splash. Rhea booted Jax out of the ring and Nikki took her out with a big Crossbody. Ripley headbutted Shayna and hit the Riptide for the pinfall victory.

Riddle def. AJ Styles

Riddle came to the ring to celebrate winning the RAW Tag Team Championships with Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Riddle asked the crowd to get on their feet and welcome his best bro, Randy Orton. Orton took a look at the balloons by the turnbuckles before slowly entering the ring. A massive pyro went off and Orton wasn’t impressed.

Riddle said he got Orton something special and presented him with a scooter. Riddle claimed that he made it himself and there were tassels on the handles. He showed Orton how simple it was to open and close the scooter before AJ Styles interrupted. Styles pointed at Orton as Omos came to the entrance ramp with a microphone.

Styles said that Omos should break that stupid scooter across his knee and noticed that Orton didn’t give Riddle anything. Riddle stated that all he needs is his friendship and Styles told him that he is going to give him a Phenomenal Forearm to wipe that smile off his face. Styles vowed to keep kicking Riddle’s ass until they get a rematch for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Riddle and Styles then battled in the main event with Omos & Orton ringside.

Riddle went for roll-up right away but Styles kicked out at two. Riddle booted AJ out of the ring and then hit a kick to the face off the apron. Styles rolled back into the ring and caught Riddle with a kick to the midsection. Riddle showed off his power with three Gutwrench Suplexes in a row but couldn’t keep AJ down.

Styles battled back and sent Riddle to the corner. AJ followed it up with a Clothesline and went for the Styles Clash but Riddle countered into an Armbar. AJ tried to break free and both superstars wound up tumbling over the top rope and to the floor outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Riddle hit a Broton and a running kick to the face for a near fall. Riddle hit a German Suplex and went for the cover but Styles kicked out at two. AJ flipped off the middle turnbuckle into the beautiful reverse DDT for a near fall. Styles set up for the Phenomenal Forearm but Riddle blocked it. AJ locked in the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring as Orton pounded on the mat to motivate Riddle. Riddle escaped and locked in the Bromission but AJ countered into cover for a two count.

Riddle hit AJ with a knee to the face and both superstars fell to the canvas. Orton fired up the crowd as Riddle made his way to the top rope. Omos approached Riddle and distracted him. AJ caught Riddle with a cheap shot and Orton charged at Omos. The big man launched Orton to to the floor with ease as Styles hit a Burning Hammer for a two count. Orton attacked Omos with the scooter that Riddle gifted him and beat the hell out of him. Styles was distracted and Riddle capitalized with a knee to the face. Riddle planted AJ Styles with the Bro Derek for the pinfall victory.

After the match, AJ tried to attack but Orton hit him with an RKO out of nowhere. Orton and Riddle then posed in the ring to a great reaction from the crowd to close the show.