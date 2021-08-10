WWE RAW Results (8/9): Randy Orton Returns, Title Match Set For SummerSlam

WWE Raw aired live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Randy Orton returned and faced AJ Styles in this week’s main event. NXT Champion Karrion Kross squared off against Jeff Hardy and RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. battled Rhea Ripley in a non-title match tonight as well.

WWE RAW Results (8/9)

Drew McIntyre def. Baron Corbin Karrion Kross def. Jeff Hardy via submission Alexa Bliss def. Doudrop Sheamus def. Ricochet Damian Priest def. John Morrison T-Bar def. Mustafa Ali Nikki ASH def. Rhea Ripley via DQ (Charlotte Flair interference) Randy Orton def. AJ Styles

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Randy Returned & Rejected Riddle

Randy Orton made his return to begin this week’s episode of RAW. Orton was sporting a goatee and Riddle quickly interrupted. Riddle told Orton that he missed him and wondered where he went. Riddle noted that his stepdad left 25 years ago to get some milk and he never came back and Orton disappearing reminded him of that.

Riddle said that none of that matters now and they can team up again as RK-Bro. Riddle started a “Randy!” chant and Orton asked Riddle why he thinks he’d want to team with him again. Randy stated that Riddle has done just fine without him or his step dad. Riddle got sad and asked “does that mean you don’t want to be on a team with me anymore?”.

The crowd chanted “RKO!” but AJ Styles’ music hit. RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos interrupted and AJ mocked Riddle & Orton. Styles claimed that this was so embarrassing that you can taste it and some would say it is “too sweet”. AJ listed Orton’s nicknames and said that Randy has used and abused everyone he has ever met.

Styles added that it was silly to think Orton would be Riddle’s friend and it doesn’t make any sense. AJ joked how Omos has beaten the crap out of Riddle but it was a broken heart that hurt Riddle the most. Orton told Styles to shut up and that the only think bigger than AJ’s ego is that jackass (Omos) right there.

AJ got pissed and yelled at the crowd for making noise while he was trying to talk. Styles challenged Orton to a singles match to see who runs RAW. Orton accepted the challenge and went for an RKO but AJ rolled out of the ring. Orton tried to deliver an RKO to Omos but he shoved him away. Riddle then set up in the ring and went for it but Omos blocked it again. Omos grabbed Riddle by the throat and delivered a Chokeslam. Orton didn’t help Riddle and the crowd booed. Riddle rolled out of the ring to Orton’s feet but Randy left him behind.

Randy said “that wasn’t a smart move, was it?” and made his way up the entrance ramp. Riddle approached Orton backstage and asked if he can at least be in his corner for the match tonight. Riddle said “you can’t be serious bro” and Orton responded with “I am serious and don’t call me bro”.

Drew McIntyre def. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin was interviewed backstage before his match with Drew McIntyre. Corbin said he challenged Drew because he needs the money and claimed that he has lost everything since the crown was taken from him. Corbin stated that he was staying in a production truck and received a phone call from Jinder Mahal. Baron said that Jinder offered him an opportunity and he took it because he is desperate.

McIntyre beat Corbin down to start off the match and connected with the Future Shock DDT as Mahal, Shanky, and Veer were shown watching backstage. McIntyre Clotheslined Corbin to the outside and followed him out there. Corbin battled back and slammed McIntyre into the ring post. Back in the ring, Corbin hit some knees to the midsection and launched Drew back to the outside. Corbin charged at McIntyre but he was ready and sent him into the barricade with an overhead Suplex as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, the action returned to the ring and Corbin was in control. Baron went for a Clothesline but wound up running into a Glasgow kiss. McIntyre followed it up with another Suplex and then a Neckbreaker. Drew grabbed a microphone as Corbin pleaded for mercy. Drew called him pathetic but claimed he was starting to feel bad for him. Corbin asked for a 100 grand and McIntyre leveled him with a Claymore for the pinfall victory. Mahal, Shanky, and Veer made their way down the entrance ramp after the match but McIntyre grabbed the sword and they retreated.

Karrion Kross Tapped Out Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy returned to RAW and faced NXT Champion Karrion Kross once again. Hardy hit a few punches but then Kross leveled him with a boot to the face. Karrion beat Hardy down in the corner and followed it up with a Fallaway Slam. Kross threw Jeff out of the ring and followed him out there.

Hardy launched Kross into steps and hit Poetry in Motion against the barricade. The action returned to the ring and Jeff made his way to the top turnbuckle. Kross tripped him up and Hardy crashed to the canvas as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Hardy connected with a DDT in the middle of the ring. Jeff followed it up with an inverted Atomic Drop, Leg Drop, and then a Dropkick to the face for a near fall. Hardy battled back with a Splash off the middle turnbuckle and went for the cover but the NXT Champion powered out at two.

Jeff hit a Jawbreaker and rolled up Kross while grabbing the tights for leverage but Karrion was able to kick out. Kross hit a Belly to Back Suplex and applied the Kross Jacket for the submission victory. After the match, Karrion attacked Jeff and locked in the Kross Jacket again.

Bliss Won Because Of A Winking Puppet

Alexa Bliss came to the ring with Lilly (the puppet) to face Doudrop. Eva Marie was ringside for the match. Alexa put Lily on the turnbuckle and Eva tried to sit on the turnbuckle as well but the referee kicked her out of the ring. The crowd chanted “we want Wyatt!” as Doudrop shoved Bliss tot eh canvas.

Alexa hopped on Doudrop’s back but she threw her to the canvas. Bliss dodged a Senton attempt from Doudrop and unloaded some kicks. Bliss got distracted with Eva Marie and Doudrop capitalized by throwing Alexa into the barricade. Back in the ring, Doudrop hit a Splash in the corner and started taunting Lilly. The puppet winked and Alexa capitalized with a roll-up.

Sheamus def. Ricochet

United States Champion Sheamus faced Ricochet tonight in a non-title match. Sheamus connected with an elbow to the face and then brought Ricochet to the canvas with a Headlock. Ricochet sent the Celtic Warrior to the corner and unloaded some chops.

Sheamus shrugged them off and hit a Body Slam. Ricochet battled back and sent Sheamus out of the ring. Ricochet hit a springboard Crossbody onto Sheamus and through the announce table. Ricochet wobbled on the top rope but impressively regained his balance and connected with the move as RAW went to a break.

Ricochet hit a few elbows to the face and sent Sheamus out of the ring when RAW returned. Sheamus climbed to the top rope and Ricochet hit him with a Dropkick. Ricochet joined Sheamus on the top turnbuckle but Sheamus shoved him down. Ricochet hopped up and hit a Hurricanrana and followed it up with a springboard Moonsault for a two count. Ricochet went for a Crossbody but Sheamus countered with the headbutt using his steel mask. Sheamus followed it up with the Brogue Kick for the pinfall victory.

Sheamus Will Defend The US Title Against Damian Priest At SummerSlam

Damian Priest battled John Morrison tonight on RAW. The Miz was ringside for the match. Priest had a stare down with Sheamus and threw him out of the ring before the match.

Damian dominated early as Miz loaded up the drip stick outside the ring. Priest connected with a Clothesline and went for a Suplex but Morrison escaped. Damian and Morrison both dodged each other’s kicks before ultimately booting each other in the face at the same time in a great sequence.

Miz pounded on the ring apron to try and fire Morrison up. John threw Priest to the outside and hit a Corkscrew Splash. Back in the ring, Morrison went for another Crossbody but Priest blocked it. The Miz sprayed the drip stick at Damian but he ignored it. Priest hit the Reckoning for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Damian Priest told Sheamus that everyone has seen him run his mouth and called him a bully. Sheamus said that maybe he is a bully and Priest challenged him to a match at SummerSlam for the US Title. Sheamus accepted the match and vowed to put Damian in his place at SummerSlam.

T-Bar def. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali faced T-Bar tonight on RAW. Mansoor and Mace were ringside for the match. Ali sent T-Bar out of the ring and went for a Crossbody but T-Bar caught him. T-Bar slammed Mustafa onto the barricade and rolled him back into the ring. T-Bar hit a big boot and went for the cover but Ali kicked out at the last moment.

Ali booted T-Bar in the face and went for a Splash but T-Bar caught him. T-Bar hit a Chokeslam/Backbreaker and went for the cover but Ali got his foot on the ropes. Mace leveled Mansoor outside the ring as Ali rolled up T-Bar for a two count. Ali hit a Tornado DDT and made his way to the top rope. T-Bar tripped him up and hit knee to the face (GTS) for the pinfall victory. Mace tried to attack Ali after the match but Mansoor prevented it.

MVP & Lashley Cut A Promo On Goldberg

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley came to the ring with MVP to begin the third hour of RAW. Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg at SummerSlam. Lashley and MVP mocked Goldberg’s son last week while he was in the front row and Goldberg leveled MVP with a Spear.

The piped in crowd noise erupted as MVP said he has four cracked ribs and a couple of bruised ones. MVP begged Goldberg’s son to convince his father not to show up to SummerSlam because he will be destroyed if he does. MVP added that Lashley is going to end Goldberg’s career at the PPV, which prompted some cheers and a rapid push of the mute button by the production team. Lashley added that Goldberg is not next, he is done after SummerSlam.

Charlotte Flair Attacked The Champ

RAW Women’s Champion Nikki ASH faced Rhea Ripley in a non-title match. Rhea controlled the action early and beat Nikki down in the corner of the ring. The action spilled to the outside and Ripley slammed Nikki into the apron as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Nikki hit a DDT and went for a cover but Ripley kicked out at two. Nikki sent Ripley to the corner and then rolled her up for a near fall. Ripley booted Nikki in the midsection and went for a Riptide but Nikki counted into a Crossbody for another two count.

Nikki and Ripley battled on the top turnbuckle. Nikki got the better of the exchange and sent Ripley to the canvas. Charlotte Flair interfered and attacked the RAW Women’s Champion to end the match in a DQ. Charlotte beat Nikki down and hit a Fallaway Slam before connected with Natural Selection on Rhea Ripley. Charlotte raised the RAW Women’s Championship and posed in the middle of the ring to end the segment.

Orton Picked Up A Win & Dropped Riddle With An RKO

Randy Orton faced AJ Styles in this week’s main event. Omos was ringside for the match and Orton had told Riddle that he doesn’t want him there earlier in the night. Orton controlled the action early and beat Styles down in the corner of the ring. Orton sent AJ to the outside and followed him out there. Orton took a look at Omos before bouncing Styles’ face off the announce table.

Orton stared at Omos again before rolling AJ back into the ring. Omos started walking towards Orton and Randy got distracted. AJ capitalized with a Dropkick through the ropes and then a Phenomenal Forearm outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Styles connected with a sliding forearm to the face for a two count. Styles applied a Headlock on Orton in the middle of the ring as Omos watched on next to the announce table. Orton battled to his feet and connected with a headbutt.

Randy and AJ traded punches in the middle of the ring. Orton connected with a Clothesline and followed it up with a quick Powerslam for a near fall. Orton perched Styles up on the top turnbuckle and set up for a Superplex but AJ escaped. Styles brought Orton down and locked in the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring but Randy reached the ropes to break the hold.

Styles went for another Phenomenal Forearm but Orton slid out fo the way. Orton hit the draping DDT and geared up for an RKO but Omos dragged AJ away. Orton started trash talking with Omos as AJ got up in the corner of the ring. Styles booted Orton in the face as Riddle attacked Omos from behind. Riddle shoved Omos into the ring post and applied a Sleeper Hold.

Omos broke free and sent Riddle into the ring post. AJ went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Orton countered into the RKO. After the match, Orton argued with Riddle and said he wanted him to stay in the back. Riddle asked for a hug but Orton declined. Riddle asked Orton to listen to the people and shared a hug with Riddle. Orton then planted Riddle with an RKO to end the show.