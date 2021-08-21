WWE SmackDown Results (8/20): SummerSlam Go-Home Show, Cena & Reigns

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam tomorrow night. John Cena and Roman Reigns had their final statements before the PPV and Edge addressed Seth Rollins.

SmackDown Results

Jey Uso def. Rey Mysterio Baron Corbin def. Kevin Owens via DQ Shotzi & Nox def. Natalya & Tamina (Championship Contenders Match) Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez Bianca Belair def. Zelina Vega Bianca Belair def. Carmella

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Edge Vowed To Burn Seth Rollins Down At SummerSlam

Edge made his way to the ring to begin this week’s show to a great reaction from the crowd. He took a seat on a chair in the middle of the ring with a spotlight on him. Edge said “Seth I saw what you said last week but more importantly, I really heard what you said and it sat with me”.

Edge claimed that Rollins attack in 2014 still weighs on him because he was worried about his way of life, his wife, and his kids. He noted that Rollins made those same threats and he knows that the Curb Stomp can end his career and prevent him from being the father he needs to be. The threats have put Edge in a dark place and now he knows what he has to do.

He claimed that he doesn’t have to just beat Rollins at SummerSlam, he has to break and humble Seth at the PPV. Edge stared into the camera and shouted that he is going to burn Seth Rollins down at SummerSlam.

Jey Uso def. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio faced Jey Uso tonight on SmackDown. Dominik Mysterio and Jimmy Uso were ringside for the match. Rey connected with a Hurricanrana and then some punches in the corner of the ring. Jey battled back with a right hand that dropped Rey to the canvas.

Jey lifted Rey up in the Electric Chair but Mysterio unloaded a dozen or so punches to Jey’s face. Rey followed it up with a springboard Moonsault onto both of The Usos outside the ring. SmackDown went to a break as Rey and Dominik posed in the ring.

When SmackDown returned, Jey was in control and planted Rey with a Samoan Drop and went for the cover but Mysterio was able to kick out at two. Jey perched Rey up on the top turnbuckle and then shoved him to the ring apron. Mysterio countered and hit a Hurricanrana from the top rope for a near fall.

Rey and Jey traded punches in the middle of the ring. Mysterio connected with a springboard Crossbody for a two count. Uso shoved Rey into the turnbuckle and hit a big Neckbreaker for another near fall. Mysterio connected with a Senton and followed it up with a DDT for a two count. Rey rolled up Jey but Dominik tried to help by using his legs for leverage.

The referee caught him and kicked him out. Rey was disappointed and started talking to Dominik outside the ring. The Usos capitalized and attacked them both. Back in the ring, Jey connected with a Frog Splash on Rey for the pinfall victory.

Baron Corbin Still Has The MITB Briefcase

Baron Corbin faced Kevin Owens again tonight on SmackDown. Corbin came to the ring with the MITB briefcase that he stole from Big E last week. Owens started off the match in control but Corbin responded with a Clothesline for a two count. Baron unloaded several punches to Owens’ face and then sent him to the corner of there ing

Corbin hit some more shots to the midsection but Owens threw him to the apron. Owens followed it up with a Superkick that knocked Corbin out of the ring. Owens delivered a Cannonball off the apron and rolled Corbin back into the ring. Kevin made his way to the top rope but Corbin rolled to the apron.

Corbin hung up Owens in the ropes and then went for a Chokeslam. Owens escaped and went for the Stunner but Corbin blocked it. Baron rolled out of the ring and Big E’s theme hit. Big E marched down the entrance ramp and chased Corbin around. Big E attacked Corbin to end the match in a DQ. Big E went to walk away with the briefcase but Corbin shoved him from behind. Corbin ran away with the briefcase to end the segment.

Belair def. Zelina Vega & Carmella

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton tonight. Before the interview, footage of Sasha’s attack on the champion with Carmella and Zelina Vega was shown. There have been rumors that the match between Banks and Belair was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Belair stated that hearing the name Sasha stresses her out and it makes her think of what she is going to do to that b… Bianca stopped herself and called Banks a “brat” and added that she hopes she is watching what she does to Zelina and Carmella tonight.

Later on SmackDown, Bianca Belair faced Zelina Vega and Carmella in back to back matches. Vega got in some offense and went for a Hurricanrana but Belair caught her. Bianca connected with the KOD for the quick victory. Carmella immediately attacked Belair as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Carmella was in control and had the SmackDown Women’s Champion trapped in the corner. Carmella hit a Facebuster and went for the cover but Bianca kicked out at two. Carmella followed it up with a series of elbows to the face and then a Bronco Buster.

Belair kicked out of the cover and tried to crawl away but Carmella got her in a Headlock on the middle of the ring. Bianca broke free and showed off her power with massive vertical Suplex. Belair hit a standing Moonsault for a two count and sent Carmella to the corner.

Carmella locked in the Code of the Silence in the ropes and then trapped Bianca in the ring skirt. Carmella booted Belair in the face and rolled her back into the ring. Carmella went for another Facebuster but Belair countered into a Spinebuster. Bianca quickly connected with the KOD for the pinfall victory.

Shotzi & Nox Pinned The Champs

Shotzi and Nox squared off against Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina in a Championship Contenders match. Natalya beat down Shotzi in the corner of the ring to start off the action. Shotzi tried to battle back but Natalya slammed her to the mat and followed it up with a Suplex for a two count.

Natalya applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring but Shotzi battled to her feet. Shotzi escaped and connected with a Neckbreaker. Shotzi hit Tamina with a knee to the face and Nox followed it up with a Crossbody off the apron. Natalya went for a Sharpshooter but Shotzi countered into a roll-up for the pinfall victory.

Edge Sent A Message To Rollins

Seth Rollins responded to Edge to start off the 2nd hour of SmackDown. Rollins was in an all white suit, tie, and shoes. The crowd chanted “we want Edge!” and Rollins said “you already had Edge and now you have me!”. Rollins claimed that Edge used every excuse in the book to why he is going to lose to Seth tomorrow.

Rollins said that there is no shame in Edge’s shortcomings and the fans started up another loud “Edge!” chant. Seth told them to shut up and the crowd responded with a “you suck!” chant. Rollins added that there is no shame in Edge not being able to find the darkness that used to guide him and without it he will not be able to get on his level. The Brood’s theme hit and Edge appeared on the screen. Edge laughed and said that Rollins will never see it coming. A black liquid was then poured all over Rollins in the middle of the ring and as the crowd erupted.

Otis def. Montez Ford

Montez Ford faced Otis on this week’s SmackDown. Angelo Dawkins and Chad Gable were ringside for the match. Chad Gable tried to interfere but Dawkins took him out. Montez connected with a Frog Splash on Otis but the big man kicked out. Otis then dominated and hit the Vader Bomb for the easy pinfall victory.

Boogs Pinned Crews

Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez faced Shinsuke Nakamura and Boogs tonight on SmackDown. Rick Boogs sent Crews flying across the ring with a slam and tagged in Nakamura. Azeez tagged in as well and Nakamura greeted him with a kick to the face. Azeez charged but Shinsuke got out of the way and connected with another knee to the face for a near fall.

Nakamura geared up for the Kinshasa but Azeez was ready and countered with a Sidewalk Slam. Apollo tagged in and walked into an Enziguri from Nakamura. Boogs tagged in and applied the Abdominal Stretch while playing the air guitar. Boogs hit a slam on Crews for the pinfall victory.

Reigns Said He Will Leave WWE If He Loses At SummerSlam

Universal Champion Roman Reigns came down to the ring with Paul Heyman at the close of this week’s SmackDown. John Cena followed to a great reaction from the crowd. Reigns began to speak and was greeted with a chorus of boos. Roman said “a lot of people will say a lot of stupid things to him and that is exactly what John did last week”.

Reigns added that Cena said a lot of dumb stuff but he said it with energy so the crowd ate it up. Roman laughed at the idea that Cena can pin him 1-2-3 and then asked Heyman when is the last time he lost. Paul Heyman said “nobody has ever beaten this Roman Reigns. Stats are stats”.

John fired up the crowd before telling Reigns that he has no idea what he is in for tomorrow. Cena said he was here to take the title, go do movies, and leave Reigns here an embarrassed failure. John claimed that Roman was protected in this egomaniac bubble and all it is going to take is 1-2-3. Cena said that he was not here to promote movies, he was here to demote Roman Reigns.

Cena said that he will break the all-time championship record at SummerSlam thanks to Roman Reigns and all it takes is 1-2-3. Reigns smirked and told Cena that he does not get it. Roman told Cena that he should have smartened himself up because that he smashes people up so bad that WWE doesn’t have any use for them any more.

Reigns suggested that he could go do movies just like Cena and that John thinks he is better than him. Roman added that he is either leaving SummerSlam as the champion or is leaving WWE. Reigns tried to attack Cena but John was ready and rolled him up for a three count. Cena celebrated on the entrance ramp to close the show.