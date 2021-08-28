WWE SmackDown Results (8/27): Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair, Balor Challenges Reigns

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR. New SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared during tonight’s show and Universal Champion Roman Reigns held a championship celebration.

SmackDown Results

Bianca Belair def. Carmella, Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan in a Fatal 4-Way to earn a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship Cesaro def. Chad Gable via DQ Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode Sami Zayn def. Dominik

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Becky Lynch Declined Bianca Belair’s Challenge

Kevin Owens joined Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary as SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch kicked off the show.

Lynch said it feels good to be back and to be champion again. Becky told the crowd that she missed them and that giving up her RAW Women’s Championship was one of the hardest things she has ever had to do it.

Becky said it felt like she gave up her identity and has worked hard to get back here. She claimed that if you thought she was dangerous before, she isn’t even more dangerous now because she isn’t just fighting for herself. Lynch said she was sorry for absolutely nothing for what went down at SummerSlam.

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair interrupted and made her way to the ring. Belair told Becky that wasn’t happy with what happened at SummerSlam because she has worked too hard for it to be erased in 26 seconds. Bianca noted that she accepted Becky’s last minute challenge and wanted a title match tonight.

Zelina Vega interrupted in her ring gear and mocked Bianca for complaining. Vega told Bianca to fall to the back of the line and said she wanted a match against Becky. Carmella interrupted and claimed that she deserves a title match. Liv Morgan joined the party and made her way to the ring as well. Liv wanted a title shot and Carmella joked that the spotlight must be a nice change of scenery from catering. Bianca told everyone that the lost their minds and said she wanted her rematch. Becky simply said no and left the ring.

Bianca Belair Earned A Title Shot

Carmella, Zelina Vega, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan battled in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination match. Belair sent Carmella out of the ring and showed off her power with a big slam to Vega. Bianca followed it up with a standing Moonsault but got attacked from behind by Carmella.

Carmella hit a Bronco Buster on Bianca for a two count. Liv hit Vega with a Dropkick but Zelina battled back with a Sunset Bomb. Carmella rolled up Zelina from behind for a near fall and the two started arguing. Bianca leveled Vega with a Clothesline and launched Carmella out of the ring. Belair connected with the KOD on Zelina Vega for the first elimination.

Bianca rolled Liv into the ring but Carmella snuck up from behind and sent Belair into the barricade. Back in the ring, Liv Morgan planted Carmella with the ObLIVion (off ropes Flatliner) for the pinfall elimination. SmackDown went to a commercial break as Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan had a stare down in the middle of the ring.

Liv went for a roll-up but Belair kicked out and connected with a massive Clothesline. Belair followed it up with a Dropkick and taunted Liv. Morgan countered a Powerbomb into a Hurricanrana and then hit a Double Stomp for a near fall. Belair connected with a Spinebuster and went for the cover but Liv kicked out at two.

Morgan went for the ObLIVion but Belair blocked it. Bianca went for a Suplex but Liv countered into a Codebreaker for a near fall. Bianca bounced Liv’s face off the turnbuckle and followed it up with the KOD for the pinfall victory. Bianca Belair earned a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Paul Heyman Was Locked Out Of The Tribal Chief’s Locker Room

Paul Heyman was stuck waiting outside Roman Reigns’ locker room for the first 40 minutes of the show. The Usos finally opened the door and claimed that Heyman knew Lesnar was going to show up. Heyman said he did not know that Brock was at SummerSlam. The Usos wondered why Heyman sent them to the back for Reigns’ match against Cena and Paul noted that Roman was the one that sent them backstage. The Usos wound up shutting the door in Heyman’s face as SmackDown went to a break. Roman Reigns eventually showed up and let Paul Heyman in the locker room.

Alpha Academy Attacked Cesaro

Cesaro squared off against Chad Gable tonight on SmackDown. Otis was ringside for the match. Cesaro controlled the action early but Gable battled back and applied an Armbar. Gable connected with a Northern Lights Suplex and bridged into the cover but Cesaro kicked out at two. Gable quickly made his way to the top rope and hit a Moonsault for a near fall.

Cesaro got Gable in the Swing but Otis attacked him from behind to end the match in a DQ. Alpha Academy then leveled Cesaro with a German Suplex/Clothesline combo and dragged him to the corner. Otis made his to the middle turnbuckle and hit Cesaro with a Splash.

Corbin Is Now Happy & Rich

Baron Corbin apparently won a ton of money and made his way to the ring with a top hat. Corbin noted that he had been wearing the same dirty shirt for months and thought he hit rock bottom, but now he looks incredible. Baron said he was the happiest man in the world and rolled a video package of his downfall and now return to glory. Corbin took his last $35 and left Las Vegas with a fortune.

Corbin referred to himself as the “Mayor of Jackpot City” and the crowd chanted “you deserve it!”. Baron asked the crowd to refer to him as “Happy Corbin” and asked Big E to come down to the ring. Corbin offered to buy the MITB contract from Big E and asked how much he wanted for it.

Baron offered 20k and Big E declined. Corbin upped the offer to 50k and Big once again declined. Corbin joked that Big E will probably cash in and lose anyway and Big E pointed out that happened to Baron. Corbin made a final offer of 100k and Big E shouted “hell no!”. Big E said he has some things Corbin can spend the money on and pulled out a half eaten sandwich, a pencil, and an Arkansas Razorbacks plushy. The crowd went bananas and Big E challenged Corbin to a fight. Baron exited as his new dance theme played.

Seth Rollins Had A Bizarre Message For Edge

Edge cut a backstage promo and said he defeated a generational talent like Seth Rollins but paid for it. He claimed that it was time to move on and refocus on the Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins then responded in a backstage promo of his own. Rollins stared off in the distance before saying that he only has one thing to say to Edge. Seth smiled and congratulated Edge on his victory.

Rollins said that Edge won his respect and his admiration at SummerSlam. Seth added that if he wanted to fight his way back to the Universal Championship, maybe he needs to be a little more like Edge. Rollins creepily smiled into the camera and once again thanked and congratulated Edge to end the promo.

"If I want to fight my way back to the Universal Championship, maybe I need to be a little more like you." ?#SmackDown @WWERollins @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/9pLhi4Z4q3 — WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2021

Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura Picked Up A Win

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs faced Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode tonight on SmackDown. Boogs and Dolph started off action and Boogs sent Ziggler across the ring. Ziggler punched Rick in the face and tagged in Roode. Roode connected with a Neckbreaker for a two count. Roode followed it up with a Suplex for another near fall.

Shinsuke tagged in and caught Roode with a Dropkick. Shinsuke followed it up with an Exploder Suplex to Dolph and a sliding German Suplex to Roode. Nakamura geared up in the corner of the ring and went for the Kinshasa but Roode countered into a cradle for a two count. Nakamura booted Roode in the face and rolled out of the ring. Dolph planted Nakamura with the Zig Zag on the floor outside the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Roode hit Nakamura with a Suplex for a two count. Shinsuke connected with a kick tot he face and tagged in Rick Boogs. Ziggler tagged in and walked into a massive overhead throw from Boogs. Rick followed it up with a Running Bulldog and went for the cover but Dolph kicked out at two.

Boogs went for a Pump Handle Slam but Ziggler broke it up. Dolph hit a Superkick as Nakamura booted Roode to the outside. Ziggler launched Nakamura out of the ring but turned around into a Pump Handle Slam from Boogs for the pinfall victory. Boogs and Nakamura celebrated after the match.

Sami Zayn def. Dominik

Dominik Mysterio faced Sami Zayn the returning Sami Zayn on this week’s show. Sami beat Dominik down in the corner until referee Charles Robinson broke it up. Dominik connected with a Back Body Drop and Sami retreated tp the corner. Zayn smirked and locked up with Dominik in the middle of the ring.

Sami booted Dominik in the midsection and unloaded some punches to the back of his head. Dominik booted Sami in the face and bounced off the ropes a few times before connecting with an Arm Drag. Dominik went for a kick by the ropes but Sami got out of the way. Dominik tumbled to the floor and Rey Mysterio made his way down the entrance ramp as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Zayn went for the Blue Thunder Bomb but Dominik escaped and connected with an Enziguri. Dominik hit the 619 and made his way to the top rope but Sami rolled away. Dominik followed him and Sami caught him with an Exploder Suplex in the corner. Zayn followed it up with the Helluva Kick for the pinfall victory. Dominik didn’t want to have a conversation with Rey after the loss.

Finn Balor Challenged Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman handed Reigns the Universal Championship backstage before the celebration. Heyman noted that this is a family celebration and Reigns told Paul that he was family. When SmackDown returned from a break, Reigns raised the Universal Championship as The Usos raised the SmackDown Tag Team Championships behind him.

Reigns stood in silence with the microphone as the crowd booed. Roman handed the microphone back to Paul Heyman and he told the crowd that the Tribal Chief has granted them permission to acknowledge him. Roman instructed Heyman to give The Usos a proper introduction as well.

Heyman joked that we have “Cena-nuff” off John and complimented Reigns on his beatdown of Cena. Finn Balor interrupted and made his way to the ring. Balor said he was going to challenge Reigns to a match at Extreme Rules but opted to challenge him to a Universal Championship match next week. Balor threw the microphone at Reigns’ chest and attacked him. The Usos beat Balor down behind before the Street Profits made the save. Balor and Street Profits beat The Usos down as Reigns retreated with Heyman to close the show.