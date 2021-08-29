WWE Star Alexa Bliss Willing To Try Her Hand At Acting

Alexa Bliss is intrigued by the idea of taking acting roles if the stars align.

Bliss has made a major transition in her character. The former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion went from being “The Goddess” to taking on a supernatural gimmick. While the gimmick has been quite polarizing, there’s no doubt it has garnered attention.

With the gimmick, Bliss has had her acting chops tested. Here’s what she told Entertainment Tonight about a potential run in Hollywood.

“If I wasn’t in this industry, I don’t know, that’s tough. I went to school for diet after having my eating disorder. So I don’t know if I’d be working at an eating disorder clinic or if I’d be pursuing acting. I’m very introverted as a person. I don’t think I would be able to pursue acting if it wasn’t for breaking out of my shell in WWE,” she said. “WWE will always be home. That’s always where I’ll be, but I would love to see what happens if I tried to go for acting. I’ve been working with an acting coach for the last ten months and everything I’m doing right now character-based wise is a lot of acting and a lot of fun. I would love to try that one day if the cards allow. That would definitely be a passion of mine. For now, WWE is home.”

Alexa Bliss has seemingly begun a program with Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte. On the post-SummerSlam edition of Monday Night Raw, Bliss introduced her doll, Lilly, to Charlotte.