WWE To Release Trademark Of Chelsea Green Name (Report)

WWE has made contact with Chelsea Green and informed the former NXT star that they are going to release the trademark on her name, according to latest reports.

It was reported earlier yesterday that both WWE and the female star were trying to trademark the name she used as a performer in the company.

The news was especially surprising as Chelsea Green is the former WWE star’s birth name. The officials were trying to trademark it after letting her go.

The Ring of Honor star had expressed frustration over the situation with a tweet yesterday saying that she had never thought she would have to go in a legal battle over her birth name.

Now Fightful Select is reporting that the promotion contacted Chelsea Green on Sunday. They informed her that they were going to release the trademark and Green herself has confirmed the news to the site.

The 30-year-old was signed by WWE back in 2018 and she was assigned to the development territory NXT. She made her SmackDown debut in November last year.

However, WWE decided to release Chelsea after months of inactivity in April this year. She has made her ROH debut since then and returned to Impact wrestling as well.