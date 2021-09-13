Adam Cole AEW Theme: Rukus talks influence behind the new song

New AEW signee Adam Cole made his debut with the company following the main event of the All Elite Wrestling All Out PPV event.

Cole appeared with a theme song that had elements of the Undisputed Era theme from NXT, however, AEW house musician Rukus would reveal that he did not take influence from the UE theme but instead Rage Against The Machine.

“I did not draw inspiration for Adam Coles new theme from the UE [Undisputed Era] theme,” Rukus wrote on social media. “I felt the Rage [Against the Machine] vibe really fit him. Calm Like A Bomb, but slower.

Rukus on Adam Cole AEW Theme

“He loved ‘Something For You,’ so I incorporated the drumbeat from the verses” Rukus continued. “The lyrical delivery was a combo of both of those songs.”

Rukus would also state that he was not trying to be derogatory when dismissing the Undisputed Era track as an influence. “I could have done a better job at wording this. This was not meant to be derogatory in any way shape or form.”

Adam Cole is set to have his first-ever AEW match this Wednesday at AEW Dynamite. The former leader of Undisputed Era will be taking on Frankie Kazarian, the man known in All Elite as the ‘Elite Hunter.’

