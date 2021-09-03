Adam Cole Had ‘Non-Negotiable’ Request To WWE Before His Contract Expired

Adam Cole is now on the free-agent market after he let his WWE contract expire and is still exploring his options.

Cole’s original deal expired back in July but agreed to a short-term extension that would last through August 31st as a way for him to finish up his storyline with Kyle O’Reilly.

Fightful Select reported today that Cole had made it clear well ahead of his contract even coming up in July that he was not willing to give up his Twitch account.

This is something that WWE has asked several wrestlers to do and some of them did just that. However, for Cole, it was said to be “non-negotiable.” The report stated that higher-ups weren’t excited to talk to him about it in general, because they didn’t have much leverage on the situation.

When Cole’s deal expired, it was reported that WWE was trying to re-sign him. Not only is All Elite Wrestling an option for him, but it appears to be the most likely place that he’ll end up as he has friends working for the promotion, and his girlfriend, Britt Baker, is currently the Women’s Champion.

It’s also possible for him to join other promotions such as NJPW, ROH, and Impact Wrestling, although AEW does have working relationships with NJPW and Impact so if he wanted to work some matches for those promotions, it could be arranged.