Adam Cole Joins The Elite, Bryan Danielson Debuts At AEW All Out

By Andrew Ravens

Bryan Danielson, also known as Daniel Bryan from his time in WWE, and Adam Cole are now All Elite! 

It happened after the AEW All Out pay-per-view event headliner where Kenny Omega beat Christian Cage to retain the World Title. Post-match, Omega and The Elite beat down Cage and Lucha Express.

Cole super kicked Jungle Boy and hugged The Elite. Cole said The Elite is the most dominant faction in the business and there’s no chance in hell that anyone is going to stop them. This led to Danielson coming out to stand with the babyfaces. A brawl broke out with the babyfaces standing tall to end the show. 

Danielson was originally going to debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City on September 23rd. However, there had been a growing concern about the spread of COVID-19. A mask mandate was issued for fans at this upcoming event in addition to fans needing to show proof of vaccination.

Danielson finished up his WWE commitments when he was banished from SmackDown earlier this year. In July, it was reported the former WWE star had indeed signed with All Elite Wrestling. 

Cole became a free agent at the end of August after his short-term extension with WWE expired. He was last seen when he lost to Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36. Cole opted not to sign a new deal. All Elite Wrestling appeared to be his likely landing spot. That turned out to be the case.

