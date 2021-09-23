Adam Cole: NXT Was Interested In Britt Baker ‘For Sure’

It probably won’t come as a surprise to many but Adam Cole says NXT had plenty of interest in Britt Baker.

Baker is the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion. She captured the gold back in May, ending Hikaru Shida’s 372-day reign. She’s fresh off a successful title defense against Ruby Soho on the AEW Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in New York City.

Cole, the real-life boyfriend of Baker, says that the higher-ups on WWE‘s NXT brand have had their eyes on the AEW Women’s World Champion. Here’s what he told Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions.

“I know for sure that NXT was interested in saying, ‘Hey, if Britt is available please let us know,’ and I know AEW was interested in me as well. It was an interesting back and forth of ‘it’d be cool if you came here’ or ‘it’d be cool if I came there,’ but we were both under contract. Not much we could do, but we did fantasize about those things.”

Baker did work as an enhancement talent for WWE in the past. She was squashed against the likes of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Her stock has never been higher under the AEW banner.

Cole was once under the NXT brand. During his time on NXT, Cole put together some of the best matches in the brand’s history. Once his contract with WWE was up, many felt that if Cole were to stay with the promotion he’d have to be elevated to the main roster. He ended up signing with AEW.