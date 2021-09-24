Adam Cole On Kevin Owens Possibly Joining AEW

The newest AEW star Adam Cole recently joined Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast. The former NXT champion talked about things such as finally being in the same company as his girlfriend Britt Baker and more.

After the recent big signings, AEW seems to be in line to acquire another major talent in Kevin Owens once his contract expires earlier next year.

Discussing the possibility of Owens joining the promotion as well, Cole said that he wants KO to do what makes him happy. Though he also admitted that he loves the idea of a potential reunion for their Mt Rushmore faction from PWG:

“I mean this because I’m friends with Kevin. I want Kevin to do what makes him happiest, I really mean it; I mean it in my soul. However, of course I would love the idea of him joining me, and the Young Bucks, and everyone else here.

That would be incredible. However, I do want Kevin to be happy.” said Adam Cole, “So there’s no part of me that would be angry or upset with whatever his decision is.”

The current WWE contract of Kevin Owens is set to expire on January 31, 2022. The former NXT champion has already teased moving to AEW once his current deal ends.

