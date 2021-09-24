Adam Cole On Which Was The Hardest Part Of Leaving WWE

While everyone believed for a long time that Adam Cole‘s next destination will be AEW, the wrestling star himself took a good while before making the decision. The former WWE star recently appeared on the Oral Sessions podcast of Renee Paquette. He talked about a number of things including his time in the company and more.

Discussing his call to make the jump from WWE to AEW, Cole revealed that he was making his peace with the decision even a couple of days before his AEW debut:

“I’ll never forget it, but it was a couple days before All Out, where I was still kind of making my decision. It had gotten to a point where we were getting press close. Don’t get me wrong, I was pretty sure from the gate that AEW was where I wanted to go. But it was still not an easy decision to make. 9 year old me fell in love with pro wrestling because of WWE, so it was a ‘oh, what do I do?’”

Adam Cole Reveals Which Was The Hardest Part About Leaving WWE

Adam Cole also discussed how he will miss interacting with various people in the WWE locker room. He claimed that not being able to be part of DaParty on UpUpDownDown was probably the hardest part about leaving WWE:

“Very hard. That was probably the hardest part of the decision I think, I really formed a close bond with Woods and Swiss (Cesaro) and Breeze over the pandemic.

DaParty is a video series on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. It saw the team of Adam Cole, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro playing various games together.

Later in the interview, Adam Cole revealed that the four have a group chat and they talk to each other every day. He said that it makes him feel like he hasn’t lost that connection but he still misses being part of their videos.