Adam Cole Reacts To Britt Baker Hugging Tony Schiavone

Adam Cole has responded to his girlfriend, Britt Baker, hugging Tony Schiavone on AEW Rampage.

Throughout Baker’s heel run, her friendship with Schiavone has played out on television. It’s an interesting dynamic as Schiavone is a face commentator. It’s also led to some funny segments but Cole isn’t exactly laughing.

Cole took to his Twitter account to give his reaction to Baker hugging Schiavone and he was at a loss for words.

………………………… — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 19, 2021

Britt followed up by asking Cole what the problem is.

“I don’t get it?”

Cole once again didn’t have any words in his response.

Cole confronted Schiavone on the Sept. 8 edition of Dynamite. He made it clear that he feels Schiavone has been getting too cozy with Britt.

“I know that you’re close with Britt Baker and I swear to God if you even look at her the wrong way, I will slap those stupid glasses off your face and whoop your ass. Do you understand me? Now, get out of our ring now, you nerd.”

Schiavone recently explained why he stood in the ring for as long as he did during the segment with Cole. During a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast, Schiavone said he had to remind Cole to deliver the “nerd” line.