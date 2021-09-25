Adam Cole Reflects On Speaking To Triple H & HBK Before WWE Exit

Adam Cole has recalled speaking to Triple H and Shawn Michaels just before making his WWE departure.

Triple H and HBK were two of Cole’s wrestling heroes. When he joined NXT back in 2017, he was elated to find out that his two heroes ended up becoming big fans of his. They were also mentors to the former ROH and NXT Champion. While Cole said that jumping ship to AEW was an easy decision, it was difficult to say goodbye to his two biggest supporters.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on the Oral Sessions podcast, Cole opened up about Triple H and Shawn Michaels being supportive of his decision to leave for AEW.

“He (Hunter) understood that I wanted to continue doing stuff like that, he knew my Twitch was super important to me. And I know that’s a big no-no in WWE, which is unfortunate. So I was very open and very honest with him, to the point where I was still thinking about what I was going to do when my contract was up. He knew that. And then when the decision was made, he knew that and Shawn knew that. So I’ve always been open and honest with them right out of the gate, because they’ve always been open and honest with me.”

Cole went on to say that HHH and HBK both hoped that something could be worked out to have him stay with WWE. With that said, both “The Game” and Michaels told Cole that they wanted him to be happy.

Adam Cole has been a major player on AEW TV already. He has realigned with The Elite. He recently teamed with The Young Bucks to take on Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. Cole and The Young Bucks picked up the win.