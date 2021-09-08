Adam Cole Reveals How Britt Baker Made His AEW Debut Special

Adam Cole relished in his AEW debut but Britt Baker made things even more special.

Cole appeared at All Out following the main event world title match between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. Cole initially appeared to make the save for Cage and Jurassic Express following a post-match beatdown. Instead, he delivered a kick to the jaw of Jungle Boy.

Cole’s reunion with The Elite was spoiled when Bryan Danielson also made his promotional debut. Bryan aligned himself with Cage and Jurassic Express to fight off The Elite.

During his post-show media scrum, Cole explained how his girlfriend, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, was able to make his AEW debut that much sweeter.

“I’m so excited for the future. Sunday was one of the greatest nights of my life. It was my favorite night of my career. It’s such an exciting time. I knew last minute, Britt (Baker) knew last minute, and Britt made sure she got Momma Chugs and B-Fresh [Adam Cole’s brother] there. It made it even cooler. Britt deserves a ton of credit for that. She surprised me, she didn’t even tell me she was going to do that.”

Adam Cole had plenty of options on the table once his WWE contract expired. Cole, himself, admitted that even he thought his deal would take longer to end before signing a brief extension to finish his feud on NXT with Kyle O’Reilly. Cole didn’t have a non-compete clause, so he was free to appear at All Out.