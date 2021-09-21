Adam Cole Says CM Punk Is The Biggest Dream Match For Him

Now that Adam Cole is in AEW, he is really excited to face some of the names on the roster including none other than CM Punk. The former NXT champion recently had an interview with News 12. During the talk he discussed the different wrestling personalities who have been on his list of dream opponents. He first mentioned how he has been able to check off some of these names:

“Very fortunate to check off a lot of those guys off the list in the sense of getting to have Shawn Michaels as my mentor, someone who I still have a great relationship with, is a dream come true. Getting the chance to step in the ring with Christian is gonna be really really cool. He has been running his mouth a bit too much so I am gonna make sure I fix that but aside from that if I look at it like 9 year old me, it’s pretty cool.”

Later in the interview, Cole mentioned another potential future opponent for him in CM Punk. He first discussed how having Punk on the AEW roster is really cool. Adam Cole then went on to explain how the former WWE champion influenced his wrestling persona during his early years:

“I think the biggest one for sure is CM Punk. The fact that he is here is really cool. I have been very open just on my personal Mt. Rushmore of who means the most to me within wrestling, CM Punk is on that list for me. He is the guy who made me decide I really wanna focus on promos. I wanna make sure I get good interviews and stuff like that because he was so captivating. He is the guy who introduced me to companies like Ring Of Honor and the independent wrestling scene.”

