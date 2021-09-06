Adam Cole Says It Was A “Fairly Easy” Decision To Sign With AEW

Adam Cole debuted for All Elite Wrestling last night at All Out 2021. Shortly after entering the ring following the night’s main event, Cole super kicked Jungle Boy and re-joined his former stablemates in the Elite.

Cole’s short stint as a free agent this summer garnered many headlines across pro-wrestling but according to the former NXT Champion, his decision to sign with AEW was “a fairly easy one.”

“When you think about where I was, that technically was my dream since I was 9 years old,” Cole said in the post-event press conference. “And then I’d seen everything that AEW was doing…I’d been here countless times to support Britt and hang out with the crew and it’s just the best group.”

“At the same time, I’d really built a reputation for myself there as well but I knew in my heart pretty early on that I wanted to come here and it’s no knock whatsoever on them. I had a very excellent 4 year experience but I wanted to come back and work with a crew that I love being around 24/7, a crew that is just as passionate about pro wrestling as I am and fans that feel the exact same way as we do. So, making the decision was a fairly easy one.”

Cole’s comments can be heard in the below Tweet: