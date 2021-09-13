Adam Cole teases The Elite vs. Bullet Club Faction War

Adam Cole will face Frankie Kazarian in his first AEW match on Wednesday. Dynamite will take place from the Prudential Center in New Jersey this week. Cole spoke with the Asbury Park Press about the show.

“It’s so incredibly awesome that I’m getting to make my in-ring debut with AEW in that area,” Cole said. “To me, those fans have been some of the most passionate, some of the most excited, and some of the most dedicated that I have ever seen. The fact that I kind of cut my teeth in the Northeast area is something that those fans hold near and dear to them, and it’s something that I hold near and dear to me, too.”

Cole also teased a faction war between the Elite and Bullet Club could becoming to AEW soon. This has been teased in both Impact Wrestling and at the NJPW Resurgence PPV earlier this summer as well.

“I think there’s been tension with the Bullet Club over in Japan and the Elite here in AEW,” Cole said. “The history kind of speaks for itself, seeing the tension between the two teams and the two groups. So, ‘unfinished business’ I think would be an understatement. I think it’s very possible that at some point, me and the Elite are going to have to take care of some business.”

Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows were all members of Bullet Club before becoming members of the Elite. Cole joined the faction in May of 2016 but then left in 2017 when he was killed off on BTE. He won the ROH World Championship while a member of the faction as well.

Adam Cole On Wrestling’s “Forbidden Door”

Cole also spoke about his excitement about the Forbidden Door opportunities currently available in wrestling.

“I keep going back to imagining me as a fan,” Cole continued, “thinking that two promotions could collide and have the chance to have, say, Impact wrestlers come on AEW or New Japan Pro-Wrestling wrestlers come there and wrestle AEW stars — and that is just so exciting.”

Bullet Club vs The Elite

Over the summer, Bullet Club and members of the Elite have clashed on shows for both Impact and NJPW. On Impact Wrestling, Jay White arrived and inducted Chris Bey into Bullet Club. White got into a back and forth with Anderson and Gallows, however, as they requested White thank them for making Bullet Club the world-famous name that it is.

Anderson and Gallows were confronted by Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa at NJPW Resurgence, however. Anderson again said that the members of Bullet Club need to thank the Elite for putting the faction on the map but when the Guerrillas of Destiny came out to confront the team, Anderson and Gallows simply left the ring area.