AEW Dynamite Moves To TBS Wednesday, January 5, 2022

All Elite Wrestling’s AEW Dynamite series will move from TNT to TBS in January.

Variety’s Joe Otterson reports AEW Dynamite will officially air on TBS on January 5, 2022. However, it will still be a weekly Wednesday show and the channel’s 8 pm ET/PT time slot. AEW Rampage will stay on TNT on Fridays at its usual time.

Dream matches, title matches, and moments we'll never forget, #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam had it all – and we're not done yet! Tune in for a special 2-hour edition of #AEWRampage: Grand Slam TOMORROW NIGHT at 10/9c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/LvGwh0IgXv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021

AEW Move to TBS

The decision to move AEW Dynamite to a different channel is not surprising. AEW’s President Tony Khan shared in May that the show would transition to TBS next year. However, he also revealed that AEW Rampage would leave TNT as well. It’s unclear if AEW Rampage will still move to TBS, but the company doesn’t have an official date yet for 2022.

#NYC is #AllElite… Thank you to everyone who came out tonight, and we’ll see you at the @UBSArena Wednesday, December 8th. Get your tickets now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/UnWkZwlg4D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021

AEW Dynamite’s Success

AEW Dynamite has achieved success since its first episode. The show’s debut episode on October 2, 2019, did a 1.409 million viewership. In January 2020, AEW Dynamite’s early success resulted in Warnermedia extending the AEW TV contract through 2023 with a fourth-year option for 2024 with increased pay.

Associated Press interviewed Khan and asked him about the success of AEW. Khan shared that AEW has already turned a profit. In a transcribed interview from the Associated Press, Khan said, “Our TNT deal is very fair. I think we’ve performed at such a high level that we’ll justify a big increase on our next deal.” He continued, “We are very fortunate to have their support. The timing of that deal was great, to get that in January 2020, that is a huge revenue stream for us.”

In the last two weeks, AEW has gained more viewers between the ages of 18 and 49 years old. They’ve also stayed over a million viewership over the previous four weeks. The official viewership numbers for yesterday’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam are unknown. AEW has yet to make an official statement on AEW Dynamite move to TBS.