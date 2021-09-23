AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Results (9/22): Omega vs. Danielson, Women’s Title Match

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam aired live from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. Bryan Danielson made his AEW in-ring debut against AEW Champion Kenny Omega in a non-title match. Britt Baker defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Ruby Soho in the main event.

Dynamite Grand Slam Results (9/22)

Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson ended in a Time Limit Draw MJF def. Brian Pillman Jr. via submission Malakai Black def. Cody Rhodes Sting & Darby Allin def. FTR Britt Baker def. Ruby Soho via submission to retain the AEW Women’s Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s Dynamite:

Omega vs. Danielson Ended In A Time Limit Draw

Kenny Omega faced Bryan Danielson to kick off the show and the crowd went absolutely insane before the two wrestlers locked up. The crowd chanted “you’re gonna get your head kicked in” at Omega as they battled to the ropes. Omega hit Danielson with a chop and the two locked up again.

Danielson dropped Omega with a boot to the chest as JR pointed out that Don Callis is ringside for the match, not on commentary as he usually is for Omega matches. Bryan hit another kick to the midsection and Omega rolled out of the ring. Omega leveled Danielson with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with a chop to the chest.

Danielson applied a Wrist Lock and started bending Kenny’s fingers back. Bryan stomped on Omega’s hand and then sent him to the corner. Danielson hit some hard chops and kicks in the corner. Omega responded with some chops his own but Danielson sent him to the floor outside the ring. Bryan connected with a Suicide Dive that knocked Omega into the barricade.

Bryan bashed Omega’s shoulder into the ring post and then hit the same shoulder with a Knee Drop off the top rope. Omega battled back and beat Danielson down in the corner of the ring. Kenny lit up Danielson’s chest with some more chops and knocked him to the canvas with a boot to the midsection.

Omega unloaded some more kicks to the back/spine of Danielson and slapped him in the face. Kenny poked Bryan in the eye and went for a Moonsault but Danielson got his knees up. Bryan followed it up with a running Clothesline and a Dropkick to the champion’s face.

Danielson perched Omega up in the corner and connected with a Hurricanrana for a two count. Omega responded with a Hurricanrana of his own and Danielson rolled out of the ring to regroup. Kenny connected with a flip onto Danielson outside the ring and the crowd chanted “holy shit!”.

The chants transitioned into “this is awesome!” as both wrestlers got back into the ring. Danielson rolled up Omega for a two count and locked in the Cattle Mutilation but Omega reached the ropes. Danielson climbed to the top rope and hit a knee to the face on the entrance ramp. Bryan hit some Yes Kicks but Omega blocked one and planted Danielson with a Snap Dragon Suplex on the ramp. Kenny ran down the entrance ramp and hit a massive V-Trigger on Danielson against the ropes as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, the AEW Champion was still in control and hit a Buckle Bomb that sent Danielson to the apron. Omega climbed to the top rope and delivered a Dropkick to Danielson’s back for a two count. Bryan tried to battle back but Omega sent him to the corner and hit another V-Trigger.

Kenny went for a Dragon Suplex off the top rope but Danielson was able to hang onto the turnbuckle. Danielson hit a Back Drop off the top turnbuckle and both men crashed to the canvas. Omega hit a knee to the face but Danielson responded with an elbow and a Suplex for a near fall as the crowd chanted “AEW!”.

Danielson climbed back up the top rope but Omega caught him with a punch. Kenny headbutted Danielson in the back of the head and hit a Snap Dragon off the top but Danielson kicked out at two. Omega hit another V-Trigger and set up for the One Winged Angel but Danielson countered into an incredible reverse Hurricanrana. Danielson dodged a V-Trigger and Omega crashed into the turnbuckle.

Bryan booted Omega in the face and went for the Running Knee but Kenny countered with a Powerbomb. Omega quickly hit another V-Trigger and went for the cover but Danielson kicked out at two. Omega climbed to the top rope and went for a Phoenix Splash but Danielson got out of the way and the champ crashed on the mat.

Danielson unloaded some kicks to the legs and midsection of Omega. Kenny hit some elbows to the face but Danielson kept unloading strikes and Omega fell to the canvas. Danielson booted Kenny in the face and went for the LeBell Lock but Omega escaped. The two dropped each other with some knees to the face as there were only a few seconds remaining in the match. Omega and Danielson traded some more punches but the time limit had expired. Danielson applied the LeBell Lock but Young Bucks, Adam Cole made their way to the ring. After the match, Young Bucks and Adam Cole hit Danielson with a few Superkicks. Jurassic Express and Christian Cage made the save to end the segment.

What a counter by @bryandanielson out of the One Winged Angel drops @KennyOmegamanX right on his head! Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/i3u861hqzf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021

CM Punk Warned Powerhouse Hobbs

CM Punk made his way to the ring to a ridiculous reaction. Punk said he is glad he isn’t wrestling tonight on Dynamite because he couldn’t follow that match. Punk stated it has been a long time since professional wrestling has been in New York. He said he has heard the complaints from people wanting to be the angrier version of himself.Punk said he can’t be the old CM Punk because it is tough to be angry with all the love the crowd is giving him.

He claimed that Team Taz attempted to take all of this away from him because they don’t want to see happy CM Punk enjoying pro wrestling fans. Punk is pissed off because nobody is going to take this away from him and it is his once again. The crowd chanted “CM Punk” as Punk claimed that Hobbs made a mistake by letting him live. Punk added that Hobbs slept on the legend of CM Punk and it is not his job to wake him up, it is his job to tuck him in. Punk closed the promo by saying “at Rampage, Hobbs gets put to sleep”. CM Punk will wrestle his first TV match in AEW against Powerhouse Hobbs this Friday night on Rampage.

Be careful what you wish for – @CMPunk is pissed off at #TeamTaz and @TrueWillieHobbs – Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/vRDNJ2CWfr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021

MJF Tapped Out Pillman Jr.

MJF faced Brian Pillman Jr. tonight on Dynamite. Wardlow and Julia Hart were ringside for the match. Maxwell extended his hand but Pillman opted to tackle him instead. Pillman hit a couple Arm Drags and followed it up with a Back Body Drop. Pillman saw a Back Body Drop coming and countered with a boot to the face. MJF got pissed off and slapped Pillman in the face. Pillman responded with a slap of his own and MJF cowered to the corner.

Pillman rolled up MJF a couple times but couldn’t keep him down. MJF slammed Pillman to the canvas as Dynamite went to a commercial break. When Dynamite returned, MJF was still in control of the match. Pillman hit some chops in the corner and followed it up with a Crossbody.

Brian connected with a Powerslam and went for the cover but MJF kicked out. MJF rolled out of the ring and hid behind Julia Hart. MJF capitalized on the distraction and connected with a Clothesline. Julia slapped MJF and he started yelling at her. Pillman capitalized on that distraction with a Dropkick through the ropes. Brian went for a flying Clothesline in the ring but MJF countered into the Salt of the Earth Armbar for the submission victory.

Say what you will about @The_MJF, but he picks up the win tonight – Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/2LVWv8myJD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021

Malakai Black Remains Undefeated

Malakai Black faced Cody Rhodes tonight on Dynamite Grand Slam. Brandi Rhodes and Arn Anderson were ringside for the match. Malakai went for a kick but Cody saw it coming and rolled out of the ring. Malakai Black took the opportunity to take a seat in the ring as the crowd roared. Brandi rolled in the ring and sat across from Malakai and gave him the middle finger. Cody attacked Malakai from behind and sent him out of the ring to a chorus of boos. Cody got distracted with the crowd reaction and leaped into a knee strike from Malakai as Dynamite go to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Malakai hit the Black Mass but Cody fell out of the ring. Malakai tried to Cody as he got into the ring but Rhodes got his boot on the bottom rope. Rhodes hit a chop block and then a Dragon Screw in the ropes as the crowd booed. Arn shouted at Cody to stay on the attack and he went after Malakai in the corner.

Malakai hit a kick but he hurt his knee. Cody went for the Cross Rhodes but Black blocked it. Cody charged but Malakai countered into a slam. Cody connected with the Cutter and followed it up with Cross Rhodes for a near fall. Arn Anderson hopped on the apron for whatever reason and then fell to the floor. Arn got back up and Malakai sent Cody to the ropes and Arn fell back down. Cody checked on Arn and he shouted at Rhodes to get back into the ring. Cody beat down Malakai in the corner and took a swing at the referee when he tried to break it up. Malakai spit myst into Cody’s eyes and rolled him up for the pinfall victory as the crowd erupted.

Sting & Darby Allin def. FTR

FTR faced Sting & Darby Allin tonight. Tully Blanchard accompanied FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to the ring. FTR had nWo themed gear to play mind games with Sting.

Sting tagged in early to a big pop from the crowd. Sting and Cash locked up but Dax distracted The Icon. Wheeler attacked Sting from behind but Sting responded with a couple Clotheslines. Sting followed it up with a couple Body Slams and went for the Stinger Splash but Wheeler got out of the way.

FTR brought Sting back to the corner and beat him down. Dax hit a Leg Drop and went for the cover but Sting kicked out at one. Sting connected with a big shoulder tackle and Dax fell to the floor. Sting stumbled around and fell on Dax for a low blow. Darby Allin and Cash tagged in.

Allin hit a Dropkick and then a Coffin Splash on FTR. Darby climbed to the top rope and went for a Coffin Drop but FTR caught him and slammed Allin on the apron as Dynamite went to a commercial break. When Dynamite returned, Sting tagged in and Clotheslined Cash to the outside. Sting planted Harwood with a Spinebuster and went for the cover but Dax kicked out at two.

Harwood knocked Sting out of the ring and to the apron. Cash climbed to the top tope but Sting shoved him to the floor. Sting hit a Crossbody on Harwood for a near fall. Cash crotched Allin on the top turnbuckle but got sent to the corner by Sting. Sting hit a Stinger Splash on FTR. Tully gave Dax a chair and he set it up in the corner. Sting went for a Splash but caught himself before he hit the chair. Sting sent Dax into the chair and knocked Tully off the apron. Sting applied the Scorpion Death Lock and Cash tried to pull Harwood to the ropes. Allin hit Wheeler with the Coffin Drop and Harwood tapped out.

A dangerous high risk coffin drop from @DarbyAllin on the apron – Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Hd810QRmDn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021

Britt Baker Retained The AEW Women’s Title

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker put the title on the line against Ruby Soho in the main event of Dynamite Grand Slam. Rebel and Jamie Hayter were in Baker’s corner for the match. Dueling “Ruby Soho!” and “D.M.D!” chants broke out as the two wrestlers locked up in the middle of the ring.

Ruby Soho connected with a shoulder tackle and delivered a knee to the face. Britt rolled out of the ring to regroup and chatted with Jamie and Rebel. Ruby Soho climbed to the top rope and took out Hayter and Rebel with a Crossbody. Baker hit Ruby with a Superkick and followed it up with a Swinging Neckbreaker off the apron and to the floor as Dynamite went to a final commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Ruby sent Baker face first into the turnbuckle and followed it up with a few running kicks. Britt hit an elbow to the face but Ruby responded with a Back Drop. Baker hopped up and delivered a kick to Ruby’s face that knocked her back to the mat. Britt went for the Lockjaw but Ruby was able to escape.

Baker connected with a Slingblade and Rebel put the glove on Britt’s hand. Britt went for a Stomp but Ruby countered into a Half Crab. Soho dragged Baker to the corner and catapulted her into the turnbuckle. Ruby followed it up with an Enziguri and made her way to the top rope.

Ruby connected with a Senton and went for the cover but Baker was able to kick out at the last moment. Britt connected with another Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Ruby kicked out at two. Baker and Soho battled to the corner of the ring and to the top turnbuckle.

Britt connected with an Air Raid Crash off the top rope and went for the cover but Ruby Soho was somehow able to kick out. Britt bashed Ruby’s face into the steel steps and then a Stomp in the middle of the ring for a two count. Baker argued with referee Aubrey Edwards but Ruby rolled her up from behind for a two count.

Ruby hit a series of kicks on Rebel and Hayter on the apron. Britt capitalized on the distraction and applied the Lockjaw for the submission victory. Britt Baker is still the AEW Women’s Champion.