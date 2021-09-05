AEW: Julia Hart Out Of Women’s Casino Battle Royale, Replacement Set

Julia Hart no longer has a spot in the All Out Casino Battle Royale.

Hart was going to be one of the participants in the match on Sept. 5. Plans have changed. On the pre-All Out edition of AEW Dark, Hart was attacked by Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill backstage. Nyla placed a chair on Hart’s leg and Jade stomped on it, so AEW is running an injury angle to explain Hart’s removal.

BREAKING: #AEW doctors won’t clear @TheJuliaHart to compete in tomorrow's Casino Battle Royale due to the injuries from this attack by @NylaRoseBeast and @Jade_Cargill earlier on #AEWDark. pic.twitter.com/AwJMFzCNX6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

Hart has been replaced by Skye Blue, who wrestled Red Velvet in a losing effort on AEW Dark. Tony Khan made his way out to announce that Blue will be entering the match this Sunday night.

Because of the attack on @TheJuliaHart earlier by Nyla & Jade, there's an opening in tomorrow’s Casino Battle Royale & #AEW GM @TonyKhan, impressed w/ @Skyebyee's losing effort vs @Thee_Red_Velvet, adds her to the match!



Watch a special Saturday #AEWDark: https://t.co/ljLGbpUlno pic.twitter.com/7KLBzpWedT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

The match was initially set to be featured on the Buy In show before the All Out PPV begins. The match was promoted to the main card after visa issues postponed Pac vs. Andrade “El Idolo.”